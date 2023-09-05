WATERLOO — The 113th annual National Cattle Congress Fair will be held Sept. 20–24.

The five-day event will feature attractions such as the Midwest Rides Carnival, the Fair Concert Series, a vast selection of fair food, cook-offs and contests, livestock exhibits and much more.

This year’s Fair Concert Series features the young and upcoming band Not Quite Brothers on Sept. 21, free with gate admission purchase. Country artists Tracy Lawrence, four-time CMA nominee and its Top New Male Vocalist of the Year in 1993, and Chris Cagle, CMA’s Top New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee in 2002, will play country hits Sept. 22.

Everclear, along with The Ataris and Pink Spiders, will play their top rock hits “Sick & Tired,” “Summerland” and “Santa Ana Wind” on Sept. 23. Lastly, Benjamin William Hastings of the Christian music group Hillsong Worship will perform on Sept. 24. Purchase the Fair Concert Series tickets by going online to NationalCattleCongress.com/2023-fair-concert-series.

From the cinnamon roll bakeoff to the Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest, National Cattle Congress contests will be heating up. A new Little Miss National Cattle Congress will be crowned on Sept. 21. The Cutest Baby Contest showcases the cutest babies 24 months old and younger on Sept. 24.

In the Kid’s Q Contest, children ages 6 through 10 will prepare hamburgers, and ages 11 through 15 will fix chicken legs on Sept. 23. Sign up by visiting the National Cattle Congress website and check out a full list of contests and cookoffs.

The National Cattle Congress has expanded security measures by adding metal detectors at the front gates and partnering with the Waterloo Police Department to help ensure the comfort and safety of fairgoers, vendors and entertainers.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sept. 20 and at 9 a.m. Sept. 21-24. General admission is $10 per person, kids ages 8 and under get in for free. Veterans with a valid military ID and those ages 65 and over can purchase tickets for $8.

With a one-time $30 purchase, a Super Pass is good for admission to all five days of the fair. Fair tickets and Super Passes can be purchased by visiting NationalCattleCongress.com or at the fair entrance.

