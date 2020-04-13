113 new coronavirus cases Monday, 2 new deaths; Black Hawk, Tama Cos. add 15 each

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 113 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with two new deaths, and Black Hawk and Tama counties added 15 new cases apiece.

The two new deaths were one elderly adult over the age of 81 in Linn County, as well as one older adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Muscatine County.

A total of 82 counties now have confirmed cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,710 and the total number of deaths to 43 since the first cases were announced in the state March 8.

Black Hawk and Tama counties both added 15 new cases Monday. Bremer, Buchanan and Fayette counties each added one.

There were 142 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday evening.

Reynolds said Monday she expects Iowa's caseload to peak at the end of April, and noted long-term care facilities bore the brunt of deaths.

"Staff and residents of long-term care facilities account for 10% of cases ... and 53% of deaths," Reynolds said.