112th National Cattle Congress Fair kicks off Thursday

WATERLOO — Visitors to this year’s 112th National Cattle Congress Fair, Thursday through next Sunday, will see more dairy cattle in the barns.

“Our numbers for dairy are way up – 15% over last year’s fair,” said General Manager Jim Koch. “We’ve really been pushing dairy because that’s what we’re all about. It’s our history. We have dairy cattle coming from all over Iowa and surrounding states for a two-day show.”

Koch expects the grounds at 257 Ansborough Ave. to be filled with fun-seekers and families enjoying a variety of attractions, vendors and exhibits, a carnival, and fair food. The theme continues to be “It’s Everyone’s Fair.”

“There will be plenty of free entertainment, something different every day. Estel Hall is completely sold out with exhibitors.

We have lots of new food vendors on the grounds, including food trucks.”

Wednesday’s Fair Preview opens at 4 p.m. with exhibits, carnival and stage performances, including the Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular. Admission is $5.

“People can come in and stroll the fair, get their Tom Thumb mini donuts and get a taste of the fair. Exhibitors will still be moving in, but the carnival will be operating,” said Koch.

The fair officially gets under way Thursday. Gates open at 9 a.m. through next Sunday.

Admission is $6 for children ages 6 to 12; $10 for 13 and older; $8 for seniors ages 60 and older; $5 for veterans; and free for children ages 5 and under. Kids Day is Friday and Family Day is Sunday.

Carnival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday; noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Iowa Rodeo Association Cowboy Finals take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Hippodrome. When the dust settles, top honors will be awarded at the sanctioned event.

Tractor pulls are from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Hippodrome, and the NCC Moto X Clash at the Fair races will start at 5 p.m. Saturday at NCC Extreme Moto Park.

Home arts and horticulture will be on display in the Ag Building, including the King Arthur Baking Contest at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, followed from 3 to 5 p.m. by the 2022 Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest. The cookie jars will be auctioned at 6 p.m.

There will be a Blue Ribbon Row Dairy Exhibit, the Hall of Breeds and other livestock exhibits and shows. The Fall Harvest Llama Show is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and at 9 a.m. next Sunday in South Anniversary Hall. The Black Hawk Saddle Club will present a horse show from 11 a.m.to 5 p.m. in Pullin-Simonsen Arena.

Dairy shows will include the Youth Dairy Show and the Supreme Champion Heifer Scholarship show at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Hippodrome. At 11 a.m. Saturday, a celebrity milking contest takes place in the Historic Milking Parlor.

“Livestock shows are what fairs were built for, but we’ve integrated those with other forms of entertainment,” said Koch. “At the Cattle Congress, we want to keep the traditions alive and combine that with new and exciting things to see and do.”

A complete schedule of events is available at https://nationalcattlecongress.com/2022-fair-schedule/.