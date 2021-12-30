1022 West 12th Street wins Cedar Falls 'Tour of Lights' competition

CEDAR FALLS – The winners of the local “Tour of Lights” competition were the homeowners with the festive display at 1022 W. 12th St., the Cedar Falls Visitor Center announced last week.

Sixteen households (17 participants in total if including downtown) decorated their yards and humble abodes this year, and the winners, Amy and Scott Needham, were selected based on those who traveled along the Tour of Lights map and voted for their favorites from Dec. 10-20.

“We had approximately 40 people vote and the winner received 43% (17) of the votes. In 2022, we would like more light displays to participate in the tour and see an increase in voting,” said Becky Wagner, a spokesperson for the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau, in an email.

The winners received a commemorative ornament with the Visitor Center logo and the Tour of Lights 2021 printed in bold lettering.

“It was great to feel supported. We did it just for fun, and it was very awesome to bring a little joy to our community,” said Amy Needham. “There were not a lot of lights on our street when we first moved here in 2017, so we were glad to see more people put up some this year on a street with a lot of traffic.”

Her husband, Scott, loves decorating and led the charge, she said. He “put in a lot of work” over the course of three weekends and even crafted a cutout of the Grinch who stole Christmas -- the popular movie figure who their kids have grown to love -- with his own two hands.

The Dr. Seuss character is prominently placed above the front door. She pointed out that their 4-year-old daughter loves the flashing snowflake "star" seen in between two second floor windows.

Unfortunately, high winds knocked out the 8-foot inflatables, Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Olaf, that could be seen in the front yard earlier in the season.

She said the hope is to keep the display up through New Year’s Day and add to their collection of holiday decorations next year. The family likes to get into the Halloween spirit, as well, so be on the lookout come the autumn months.

Cedar Falls Ice House to celebrate 100th birthday in 2022 The Cedar Falls Historical Society has lots planned to commemorate its Ice House on the Cedar River's edge at 121 Center Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.