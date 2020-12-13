10 questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

Who gets the vaccines first, and who decides?

Vaccine distribution will be decided by state public health officials using guidance from the federal government. The state has formed an advisory committee of experts to provide additional guidance.

Iowa has determined the first doses will go to hospital and other health care workers, and staff and residents in long-term care facilities like nursing homes. More than 120,000 Iowans work in hospitals and residential care settings, and more than 22,000 individuals live in certified nursing facilities, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Once they have been inoculated, the next round goes to workers who perform essential functions in workplace settings in which it can be difficult to socially distance.

That group will include emergency and law enforcement personnel, food packaging and distribution workers, teachers and school staff, and child care workers. Also at this point, residents of assisted living programs and elder group homes, and adults with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness will get the vaccine.

Eventually the vaccine will become available to the general public. Experts say that could take until spring or summer.