10% of Black Hawk Co. has had coronavirus: This week's Cedar Valley COVID report for Dec. 28

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 275,473 (last week: 267,748)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 1,482 (last week: 1,760) (14-day average as of seven days ago)

Cases per capita: 87,140 per 1 million; 3rd in nation (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 0.97 (last week: 0.92)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Deaths: 3,745 (last week: 3,589)