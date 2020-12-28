10% of Black Hawk Co. has had coronavirus: This week's Cedar Valley COVID report for Dec. 28

What to know this week:
- More than 10% of the population of Black Hawk County has now tested positive for coronavirus or coronavirus antibodies since testing began last March -- 10.06% as of Monday, the highest in the Cedar Valley. Only 1,414, or 1.07%, are currently infected. In the state of Iowa, it was 8.995% of the total population.
- Iowa now has 1,187 COVID deaths for every 1 million residents, up from last week's 1,093 per million, according to kff.org, remaining 12th in the nation for deaths per capita. The national average is 1,012 deaths per million, up from 951 per million last week.
- Iowa's record number of deaths so far continues to be Nov. 19, when 72 Iowans died of COVID-19 that day. The state's highest average number of deaths was Nov. 30, when an average of 56 Iowans were dying per day.
- But deaths are down 55% from two weeks ago, hospitalizations are down 28% and cases are down 31%, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- The average number of new cases per day continues to fall from a high of 4,267 on Nov. 16 to under 1,500 per day now, and Iowa as of Monday remained under 1.0, or under the threshold for virus spread, according to rt.live.
- Another inmate in one of Iowa's state prisons has died since last Monday -- Dale Viers, 58 -- who was serving a life sentence for a 1995 kidnapping case in Black Hawk County. Viers is the second inmate to have died at the Iowa State Penitentiary, and the 13th state inmate since the pandemic began. While most state prisons are seeing case reductions, Newton jumped from 26 cases last week to 133 on Monday.
- Walgreens and CVS begin vaccination campaigns at long-term care facilities Monday. The largest long-term care outbreaks in the Cedar Valley are at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls (106 cases, 64 recovered), Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo (103 cases, 88 recovered), Bartels Lutheran in Waverly (91 cases, 82 recovered), Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo (75 cases, 58 recovered) and Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls (61 cases, 39 recovered), according to IDPH.
- Most Northeast Iowa counties are now below a 15% positive testing rate, and some are now below 10% -- but a few are going in the wrong direction again. The Northeast Iowa counties above 15% were Allamakee County (17.6%), Mitchell County (17.4%), Grundy County (17.2%) and Fayette County (15.2%).
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 275,473 (last week: 267,748)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,482 (last week: 1,760) (14-day average as of seven days ago)
Cases per capita: 87,140 per 1 million; 3rd in nation (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.97 (last week: 0.92)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 3,745 (last week: 3,589)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 8.9 (last week: 27.3) (14-day average as of seven days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.36% (last week: 1.34%)
Deaths per capita: 1,187 per 1 million; 12th in nation (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 42,102 (last week: 49,435)
Total population currently infected: 1.33% (last week: 1.57%)
Total population ever infected: 9.00% (last week: 8.73%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 586 (last week: 644)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 113 (last week: 108)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 51 (last week: 50)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 111 (last week: 142)
- Region 6: 21 (last week: 24)
- Region 2: 9 (last week: 13)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 60 (last week: 72)
- Region 6: 7 (last week: 12)
- Region 2: 9 (last week: 11)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 123 (last week: 141)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,122 (last week: 5,724)
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 12.2% (last week: 11.6%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,138 (last week: 1,135)
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 30.4% (last week: 31.6%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 34 (last week: 27)
- Staff positive: 3 (last week: 2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 6 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (last week: 1)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 16 (last week: 18)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 13)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 2 (last week: 1)
- Staff positive: 1 (last week: 0)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 4 (last week: 3)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 5 (last week: 9)
- Staff positive: 13 (last week: 20)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 2 (last week: 1)
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (last week: 8)
- Staff positive: 6 (last week: 4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 133 (last week: 26)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (last week: 1)
- Staff positive: 1 (last week: 0)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 12,553 (last week: 12,279) (Info from blackhawkcovid19.com)
Average new cases per day: 44 (last week: 49)
People currently infected: 1,414 (last week: 1,653)
Hospitalized: 26 (last week: 29)
Deaths: 215 (last week: 207)
Average deaths per day: 2.2 (last week: 3.9)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.1% (last week: 1.2%)
Total population ever infected: 10.1% (last week: 9.8%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.9% (last week: 11.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 6 (no change)
- Added Dec. 14: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 75 cases, 58 recovered (last week: 74 cases, 57 recovered)
- Added Dec. 7: Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo: 103 cases, 88 recovered (last week: 103 cases, 81 recovered)
- Added Dec. 7: NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls: 106 cases, 64 recovered (last week: 95 cases, 61 recovered)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 20 cases, 14 recovered (last week: 17 cases, 10 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 61 cases, 39 recovered (last week: 59 cases, 36 recovered)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 60 cases, 55 recovered (last week: 58 cases, 53 recovered)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Dec. 14-20: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 7 (last week: less than 6)
- Positive testing rate: 19.44% (last week: 5.41%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 7 (last week: 3)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Dec. 7-13: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 4 (last week: 17)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.10% (last week: 0.46%)
- New employee cases: 0 (no change)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0% (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.7% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.1% (last week: 1.0%)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.9% (last week: 5.8%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.7% (last week: 1.6%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (last week: 22.5%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.1% (last week: 17.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.5% (no change)
- Other: 1.2% (last week: 1.3%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 9.0% (last week: 8.8%)
- 19-39: 44.1% (last week: 44.3%)
- 40-59: 26.9% (last week: 27.0%)
- 60-79: 15.9% (no change)
- 80+: 4.0% (last week: 3.9%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.2% (no change)
- Female: 51.8% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.7%
- Black: 12.6% (last week: 12.5%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.9%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.8% (last week: 81.9%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.7%
- Other: 1.6% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.3% (last week: 8.4%)
- Percentage of county population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.7%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 2,226 (last week: 2,183)
Average new cases per day: 7.1 (last week: 8.9)
People currently infected: 208 (last week: 307)
Hospitalized: 1 (last week: 4)
Deaths: 41 (last week: 40)
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (last week: 1.9)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (last week: 1.2%)
Total population ever infected: 9.0% (last week: 8.9%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2% (last week: 9.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (last week: 2)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 91 cases, 82 recovered (last week: 88 cases, 74 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20, removed Dec. 28: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 21 cases, 14 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 1 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 3 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.01% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,407 (last week: 1,378)
Average new cases per day: 5.6 (last week: 7.9)
People currently infected: 212 (last week: 258)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 16 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (last week: 0.4)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (last week: 1.2%)
Total population currently infected: 1.0% (last week: 1.2%)
Total population ever infected: 6.8% (last week: 6.6%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.7% (last week: 11.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (last week: 1)
- Added Dec. 28: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence West Campus: 15 cases, 3 recovered
- Added Dec. 4: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus: 33 cases, 3 recovered (last week: 32 cases, 1 recovered)
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,248 (last week: 1,189)
Average new cases per day: 6.7 (last week: 6.5)
People currently infected: 198 (last week: 241)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 18 (last week: 16)
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (last week: 0.3)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (last week: 1.3%)
Total population currently infected: 1.4% (last week: 1.7%)
Total population ever infected: 8.7% (last week: 8.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 12.3% (last week: 9.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 44 cases, 23 recovered (last week: 43 cases, 3 recovered)
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 16 cases, 4 recovered (last week: 15 cases, 0 recovered)
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,352 (last week: 1,244)
Average new cases per day: 11.7 (last week: 8)
People currently infected: 296 (last week: 351)
Hospitalized: 5 (last week: 3)
Deaths: 16 (last week: 15)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (last week: 0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.5% (last week: 1.3%)
Total population ever infected: 7.0% (last week: 6.5%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.2% (last week: 9.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (last week: 1)
- Added Dec. 28: Oelwein Health Care Center: 23 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 27 cases, 6 recovered (last week: 27 cases, 3 recovered)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 3 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 0 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 3 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,260 (last week: 1,233)
Average new cases per day: 4.6 (last week: 5.6)
People currently infected: 181 (last week: 256)
Hospitalized: 2 (last week: 4)
Deaths: 33 (last week: 31)
Average deaths per day: 0.6 (last week: 0.5)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (last week: 2.5%)
Total population currently infected: 1.1% (last week: 1.6%)
Total population ever infected: 8.2% (last week: 8.0%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.2% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 49 cases, 36 recovered (last week: 49 cases, 19 recovered)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 1,053 (last week: 1,003)
Average new cases per day: 7.6 (last week: 7.2)
People currently infected: 174 (last week: 198)
Hospitalized: 4 (last week: 3)
Deaths: 15 (last week: 14)
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (last week: 0)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.4% (last week: 1.6%)
Total population ever infected: 9.0% (last week: 7.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.8% (last week: 12.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Dec. 21: Grundy Care Center in Grundy Center: 25 cases, 0 recovered (last week: 16 cases, 0 recovered)
- Added Dec. 14: Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck: 13 cases, 8 recovered (last week: 11 cases, 4 recovered)