1 dead of COVID-19 in Black Hawk Co.; Tyson now classified as having 'outbreak'

“With the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our community, we truly need businesses to look at their operations more from a public safety perspective now, and not from a production perspective,” he said.

He pointed out that Black Hawk County just two weeks ago had only eight confirmed cases of coronavirus, and a week ago was at 21.

“Today, Black Hawk County is fighting an overwhelming battle against increasing numbers due to an apathetic approach by a small few,” Thompson said. “That small few have now infected over 100 unwilling, unknowing and unnecessary victims — and this reality pains me to my very being.”

Tyson said Wednesday that two workers have died following an outbreak at its Columbus Junction plant, where at least 148 have become infected. That plant has been closed since April 6, but the company hopes to reopen it as early as next week.

State Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Democrat, called the situation at Tyson in Waterloo “a mess” that the state and company must fix. He said workers, including many immigrants and refugees, are reporting people at the plant are sick and others are afraid to show up for fear of catching the virus.

“I expect we’re going to have a huge outbreak,” Dotzler said.

New restrictions