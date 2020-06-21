1 dead in Bremer County crash

According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, the deceased was identified as Douglas Martin, 75. Deputies said Martin was southbound on County Road V-56 east of Readlyn when his minivan ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 3. His vehicle struck a Chevy Trailblazer traveling westbound on Highway 3. The occupants of the SUV, Silvestre Alonso, 49, of Oelwein, and Walter Hernandez, 33, of Oelwein, were transported to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries.