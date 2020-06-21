1 dead in Bremer County crash

READLYN -- A Des Moines man died in a two-vehicle crash at a rural intersection in Bremer County Saturday.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, the deceased was identified as Douglas Martin, 75. Deputies said Martin was southbound on County Road V-56 east of Readlyn when his minivan ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 3. His vehicle struck a Chevy Trailblazer traveling westbound on Highway 3. The occupants of the SUV, Silvestre Alonso, 49, of Oelwein, and Walter Hernandez, 33, of Oelwein, were transported to MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries.
Martin had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo where he later died from his injuries.
The Orin Fire Department, Sumner Ambulance, Readlyn Fire Department, Fairbank Ambulance, AirCare, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the accident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.