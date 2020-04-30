1,381 cases now in Black Hawk County, highest in state

Jason Bridie, director of marketing for Care Initiatives, which oversees Ravenwood, said he thinks infection control measures have helped prevent any cases among its 375 residents and kept employee cases down to two.

"Certainly, we're not out of the woods yet," he said.

On Wednesday, two Black Hawk County Jail staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

"These are the places we did not want to fight the COVID-19 virus. These are the places where our most vulnerable populations sit," Thompson said. "Our citizens now are at the greatest risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. That's not fair. That's not the way this should be, whatsoever, and we should not be making national news."

Egbuonye said the numbers reinforce the need for people to stay at home and embrace social distancing.

"It is our time to show the nation we are united and not divided," she said. "We are a resilient community, and I know we will get through this."

Black Hawk County is one of 22 counties still under state coronavirus restrictions on businesses until May 15. Grow Cedar Valley CEO Cary Darrah said her organization is working with businesses to help get them ready to reopen when restrictions are lifted.