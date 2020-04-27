1,346 test positive for virus in county

Of the total cases, 261 people, or 19.4%, have since recovered, and 43 people, or 3.2%, are hospitalized. The county has had 11 deaths.

Hospital administrators said more health care workers are testing positive for the virus, though officials wouldn’t say if any had died.

“It’s really becoming a scary situation,” said Dr. Dan Glascock, medical director at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Because of the exponential increase in cases, as well as a lack of personal protective equipment and testing capabilities, Black Hawk County’s hospitals and clinics aren’t ready to begin scheduling nonessential services and procedures, Dr. Matthew Sojka, chief medical officer at MercyOne, said.

Instead, they are steeling themselves for the worst, including many health care workers with spouses and family members who worked at Tyson.

“We don’t know if another surge is going to occur,” Sojka said. “I’m very nervous about that.”

Egbuonye announced the county has its first official coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility, Harmony House in Waterloo, where both care providers and patients had tested positive. Officials said they would provide more details later.