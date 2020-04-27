1,346 test positive for coronavirus in Black Hawk Co., 44% from Tyson workers; Harmony House is 1st LTC outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Around 44% of workers at Tyson Fresh Meats have so far tested positive for coronavirus, a number calculated by statements made by Black Hawk County officials Monday.

A total of 1,346 cases of coronavirus -- amounting to 1% of Black Hawk County's total population -- were reported by local health officials Monday.

"Our region of the state is continuing to see an increase in illness," said county health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye. "COVID has had a huge impact on the community."

Egbuonye wouldn't say how cases came from the closed Tyson plant in Waterloo, where employees were tested en masse over the weekend. Not all results have come back yet, officials noted.

But Egbuonye said Monday 90% of the county's cases continue to be attributable to Tyson, and Sheriff Tony Thompson noted the plant employed around 2,700 workers, meaning around 1,211 of the county's cases were tied to the meatpacking plant, or around 44% of all Tyson workers.

"I hear corporate Tyson talking about how this community COVID spread is impacting their operations, and it makes me want to jump up out of my chair to say, 'Their operations have negatively impacted the COVID spread in my community,'" Thompson said. "We should not be sitting where we're sitting today."