WATERLOO -- A small Christmas tree and angel decorating her window sill, 73-year-old Susan Wirtjes listens to a woman whose father died from COVID-19.
The woman’s voice comes through the headset. As one of Black Hawk County’s contact tracers, Wirtjes provides comfort to the caller, offering condolences for her loss.
It’s not a formal part of the job. But consoling people comes naturally for Wirtjes, who lost her own father in recent months.
“The deaths are the hardest,” Wirtjes said.
She works alongside a team of eight other part-time contact tracers, all of whom contact people who tested positive for COVID-19. The contact tracers gather confidential information about people’s whereabouts and contacts since getting the virus. They answer people’s questions and point them to resources.
The tracers are distanced in a fourth-floor conference room with plexiglass barriers. Notecards taped to the barriers bear the names of the tracers.
Grumpy people and voicemails are regular occurrences. But sometimes, Wirtjes said, she watches her colleagues nodding and smiling under their masks, providing companionship to someone who needs it.
“You can tell that the isolation of COVID-19 has gotten to all of us, but especially to the elders who are living alone,” Wirtjes said. “They want to stay on the phone forever. It’s really so cute.”
Contact tracer GraceAnn Ryken, 22, aims to brighten people’s days on phone calls.
“The most difficult part is not being able to do more,” Ryken said. “We can give information, we can answer questions, but that’s really as far as it goes. When people are lonely or they’re in need of more care and help, it’s hard to just be able to just have to stop at a phone call.”
