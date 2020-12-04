Local health officials to use Tyson interpreters for COVID-19 vaccine survey

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is hoping to use Tyson interpreters to translate and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine surveys to non-English speaking residents.
Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said at Friday's county Board of Health meeting that she will meet with Tyson leaders about translation. She said Tyson offered its services to the county. The survey, released Wednesday, will be used to determine demand for the vaccine and develop the education efforts.
"They have the reach within their plant that might be difficult for us to reach individuals," Egbuonye said.
Tyson spokesperson Gary Mickelson said Friday the company's interpreters will only provide translated surveys to its plant employees, not the entire county's non-English speaking residents. Egbuonye could not be immediately reached for confirmation.
Mickelson said previously the Waterloo meat processing plant employs 20 interpreters. The plant employs about 2,800 workers, including immigrants and other non-English speaking residents.
A federal lawsuit against Tyson claims that senior managers at the Waterloo plant lied to interpreters about COVID-19 cases at the plant. It said Tyson managers "explicitly forbid" interpreters from talking about the virus, unless they said COVID-19 was not affecting the plant. The suit was filed by the families of five Tyson workers who died from COVID-19.
Egbuonye said the health department will validate Tyson's translations of the survey with community leaders.
"It's not just them translating it and we just go with it," Egbuonye said. "We need them to be able to provide that survey within their plant, but we do have a system of validating the information that was translated."
The health department will use its own resources to translate new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about shorter quarantine periods for some people exposed to COVID-19. The department has contact tracers who speak multiple languages, Egbuonye said.
