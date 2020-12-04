Local health officials to use Tyson interpreters for COVID-19 vaccine survey

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department is hoping to use Tyson interpreters to translate and distribute its COVID-19 vaccine surveys to non-English speaking residents.

Health department director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said at Friday's county Board of Health meeting that she will meet with Tyson leaders about translation. She said Tyson offered its services to the county. The survey, released Wednesday, will be used to determine demand for the vaccine and develop the education efforts.

"They have the reach within their plant that might be difficult for us to reach individuals," Egbuonye said.

Tyson spokesperson Gary Mickelson said Friday the company's interpreters will only provide translated surveys to its plant employees, not the entire county's non-English speaking residents. Egbuonye could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

Mickelson said previously the Waterloo meat processing plant employs 20 interpreters. The plant employs about 2,800 workers, including immigrants and other non-English speaking residents.

