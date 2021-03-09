'Like clockwork': Residents undergo COVID-19 vaccination process at Peoples Community Health Clinic

WATERLOO — Barbara Hill’s neighbor died from COVID-19. And then her friend’s husband. She knew she wanted to get vaccinated.
When she heard her sister-in-law was getting the vaccine from Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo, she made the phone call. She was able to secure appointments for herself, age 71, and her husband Jim Hill, 80. She called the process “very smooth.” Her husband said the staff gives vaccines “like clockwork.”
“The virus is real,” Barbara Hill said. “Just talk to us. We know people who have had it. The best thing you can do is get vaccinated. We want to put the pandemic behind us.”
The couple joined others Monday who got their second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The clinic, 905 Franklin St., posts signs outside the repurposed second-floor conference rooms where they give vaccines. Staff members, including some temporary added employees, call people to schedule vaccination appointments.
Peoples Clinic gave more than 1,500 first doses and nearly 340 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, spokesperson Augusta Sires said. The clinic averages 168 appointment slots on full days, she said. Vaccine clinics are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with two days for first doses and up to three days for second doses.
No personal documentation is needed at the clinic, though some area providers ask for photo ID and health insurance information. Peoples Community Health Clinic asks people to fill out consent forms for the vaccine. This includes questions about the patient’s current condition, birth date and gender and weight to determine needle length.
Fact sheets about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines sit on tables. Nearby is a reminder note about COVID-19 prevention methods, like wearing a mask and socially distancing. Each table has a small timer to mark a patient’s 15-minute stay after they get the vaccine. Like with other shots, health care providers monitor people for any signs of severe reactions.
Sherryann Good, 71, said she only experienced a sore arm after her first dose. Her son brought her to and from the vaccine appointments.
“I think they should all get out there and do it so we can get back with our life,” Good said about COVID-19 vaccinations. “We’re going to be with the masks for a long time, but I’d like to get back to my family, to my kids and grandkids.”
Her family and friends were relieved she got vaccinated, she said. But she admitted her kids were initially skeptical about the vaccination.
Clinical Director Anne Cook is working with other staff at Peoples Clinic to share quality information about the vaccine. This includes publicizing materials on social media, speaking publicly about the vaccine’s safety and talking individually with patients to address concerns.
“There’s a lot of information out there — not all good,” Cook said. “So we’re really trying to make sure people have good information; accurate information.”
Cook, who has 40 years’ experience in health care, described the approach to planning COVID-19 vaccinations as “starting from scratch.” She said she never saw a vaccination campaign that compares with the current one.
More than 90% of the clinic’s 180 staff members are vaccinated, Cook said. She said they used their own experiences from those vaccine clinics to establish a smooth vaccination process for people 65 and older.
“Every once in awhile, I kind of step back and I think about this and I think, ‘This is amazing,’” Cook said. “I’m so thankful and grateful that our clinic has been allowed to be a vaccine provider and that we can participate in this process.”
Nurse Julie Grote, 37, said residents constantly express their thanks to her for giving them the COVID-19 vaccine. She said “very few” people have reservations about getting vaccinated. Most people are eager to get scheduled.
“Get the vaccine. Everyone can help flatten the curve,” Grote said. “I feel like it’s important so that the numbers go down and that we’re all safer.”
Local resident Jim Hill said he “highly recommends” that everyone gets vaccinated. He said he never hesitated.
“If you don’t get it, it’s like going to the casino to play the slot machines — you might lose or you might not,” Hill said. “It’s a gamble.”
There have been 294 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Black Hawk County as of Monday, according to local data. Most deaths occurred among the older population, state data shows. Nearly 15,000 people in Black Hawk County have tested positive for COVID-19.