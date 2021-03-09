'Like clockwork': Residents undergo COVID-19 vaccination process at Peoples Community Health Clinic

WATERLOO — Barbara Hill’s neighbor died from COVID-19. And then her friend’s husband. She knew she wanted to get vaccinated.

When she heard her sister-in-law was getting the vaccine from Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo, she made the phone call. She was able to secure appointments for herself, age 71, and her husband Jim Hill, 80. She called the process “very smooth.” Her husband said the staff gives vaccines “like clockwork.”

“The virus is real,” Barbara Hill said. “Just talk to us. We know people who have had it. The best thing you can do is get vaccinated. We want to put the pandemic behind us.”

The couple joined others Monday who got their second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The clinic, 905 Franklin St., posts signs outside the repurposed second-floor conference rooms where they give vaccines. Staff members, including some temporary added employees, call people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Peoples Clinic gave more than 1,500 first doses and nearly 340 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, spokesperson Augusta Sires said. The clinic averages 168 appointment slots on full days, she said. Vaccine clinics are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with two days for first doses and up to three days for second doses.