'Like clockwork': Residents undergo COVID-19 vaccination process at Peoples Community Health Clinic
ONE YEAR OF COVID-19

Vaccine 3

Jim Hill, 80, talks about the experience he and his wife, Barbara, have had since getting on the list to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Barbara Hill’s neighbor died from COVID-19. And then her friend’s husband. She knew she wanted to get vaccinated.

When she heard her sister-in-law was getting the vaccine from Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo, she made the phone call. She was able to secure appointments for herself, age 71, and her husband Jim Hill, 80. She called the process “very smooth.” Her husband said the staff gives vaccines “like clockwork.”

Vaccine 2

Barbara Hill, 71, gets a bandage from registered nurse Tanya Greiner after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination on Monday at the Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.

“The virus is real,” Barbara Hill said. “Just talk to us. We know people who have had it. The best thing you can do is get vaccinated. We want to put the pandemic behind us.”

The couple joined others Monday who got their second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The clinic, 905 Franklin St., posts signs outside the repurposed second-floor conference rooms where they give vaccines. Staff members, including some temporary added employees, call people to schedule vaccination appointments.

Peoples Clinic gave more than 1,500 first doses and nearly 340 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, spokesperson Augusta Sires said. The clinic averages 168 appointment slots on full days, she said. Vaccine clinics are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with two days for first doses and up to three days for second doses.

Vaccine 5

Sherryann Good of Cedar Falls, 71, fills out a consent form with help from registered nurse Tanya Greiner on Monday at the Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.

No personal documentation is needed at the clinic, though some area providers ask for photo ID and health insurance information. Peoples Community Health Clinic asks people to fill out consent forms for the vaccine. This includes questions about the patient’s current condition, birth date and gender and weight to determine needle length.

Fact sheets about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines sit on tables. Nearby is a reminder note about COVID-19 prevention methods, like wearing a mask and socially distancing. Each table has a small timer to mark a patient’s 15-minute stay after they get the vaccine. Like with other shots, health care providers monitor people for any signs of severe reactions.

Sherryann Good, 71, said she only experienced a sore arm after her first dose. Her son brought her to and from the vaccine appointments.

“I think they should all get out there and do it so we can get back with our life,” Good said about COVID-19 vaccinations. “We’re going to be with the masks for a long time, but I’d like to get back to my family, to my kids and grandkids.”

Vaccine 1

Sherryann Good of Cedar Falls, 71, receives her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Tanya Greiner on Monday at the Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.

Her family and friends were relieved she got vaccinated, she said. But she admitted her kids were initially skeptical about the vaccination.

Clinical Director Anne Cook is working with other staff at Peoples Clinic to share quality information about the vaccine. This includes publicizing materials on social media, speaking publicly about the vaccine’s safety and talking individually with patients to address concerns.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s a lot of information out there — not all good,” Cook said. “So we’re really trying to make sure people have good information; accurate information.”

Cook, who has 40 years’ experience in health care, described the approach to planning COVID-19 vaccinations as “starting from scratch.” She said she never saw a vaccination campaign that compares with the current one.

Vaccine 4

Clinical Director Anne Cook talks about the preparations and administration of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.

More than 90% of the clinic’s 180 staff members are vaccinated, Cook said. She said they used their own experiences from those vaccine clinics to establish a smooth vaccination process for people 65 and older.

“Every once in awhile, I kind of step back and I think about this and I think, ‘This is amazing,’” Cook said. “I’m so thankful and grateful that our clinic has been allowed to be a vaccine provider and that we can participate in this process.”

Nurse Julie Grote, 37, said residents constantly express their thanks to her for giving them the COVID-19 vaccine. She said “very few” people have reservations about getting vaccinated. Most people are eager to get scheduled.

“Get the vaccine. Everyone can help flatten the curve,” Grote said. “I feel like it’s important so that the numbers go down and that we’re all safer.”

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Local resident Jim Hill said he “highly recommends” that everyone gets vaccinated. He said he never hesitated.

“If you don’t get it, it’s like going to the casino to play the slot machines — you might lose or you might not,” Hill said. “It’s a gamble.”

There have been 294 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Black Hawk County as of Monday, according to local data. Most deaths occurred among the older population, state data shows. Nearly 15,000 people in Black Hawk County have tested positive for COVID-19.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa, 1 year later

Monday, March 8, marked the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Iowa. In the 12 months since, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,500 Iowans with more than 360,000 confirmed cases, according to state public health data.

Iowa’s Lee Enterprises newspapers and The Gazette in Cedar Rapids have produced a series of stories to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic. The series, which will run daily through next Sunday, March 14, will explore the devastation caused by the pandemic and the challenges it has created.

Iowa COVID-19 projections

National projections: Iowa COVID-19 deaths will continue to slow, reach nearly 6,000 by June

The Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, based at the University of Washington, predicts Iowa COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to taper through June 1.

By May 1, COVID-19 will have killed 5,911 Iowans and 2.4 Iowans will be dying each day, the institute estimates. The total death toll will increase to 5,960 by June 1, but the pace slows to less than one death per day. The institute estimates use of intensive care beds at Iowa hospitals will fall to 7.1 beds needed May 1 and 2.89 beds June 1.

The institute estimates total infections per day --- including people not tested --- at 846 for today (March 8), but down to 172 on May 1 and 65 on June 1.

The major caveat for these predictions is human behavior.

The institute projects worst-case scenario numbers that reflect the spread of COVID-19 variants, increased mobility of the population and declining mask use. Under these projections, infection rates are more than double the standard prediction and more Iowans die from the disease.

The institute also has projections for 95% public mask use in the state, which show fewer infections, hospitalizations and deaths. However, Iowa’s unlikely to experience that level of mask use, especially as more Iowans are vaccinated and people grow weary of the restrictions.

The institute, which previously has been cited by White House coronavirus advisers, predicted in March 2020 Iowa would reach what then sounded like a surprising 777 deaths by early August. Iowa actually hit that number early, on July 16.

-- Erin Jordan, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids

Tags

