California may be a Democratic stronghold, but it has also become a hotbed of right-wing, white supremacist and antisemitic activity, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.
The ADL report, which looks at incidents in 2021 and 2022, found significant increases in white supremacist and antisemitic incidents, including collaboration between the two groups. Among the extremist organizations continuing to operate openly in the Golden State are the Proud Boys and the Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group based in Southern California.
Members of the Proud Boys brawl with counter-protesters at Cesar Chavez Plaza in Sacramento, California, after a Trump rally in 2020.
Jason Pierce, Sacramento Bee
“The state is home to the country’s highest number of extremist-related murders and plots and has seen numerous incidents of political violence,” the report noted.
That includes six extremist-related murders and a terrorist plot by two men affiliated with the Three Percenters, a militia group.
According to the report, antisemitic incidents rose from 367 to 518 in 2021 and 2022. These included assaults, threats and vandalism of synagogues and other Jewish institutions. The rise follows a national trend, with incidents up 36% to 3,697 in 2022, the ADL said.
Instances of white supremacist propaganda in California grew from 155 to 296, and white supremacist incidents increased from five to 15.
The ADL found that California had its highest number of antisemitic incidents since reporting began in 1979. It trails only New York for most in the country.
The report cites numerous incidents of extremist activity in the Sacramento area.
At a March rally against gender-affirming medical care, the NorCal Active Club, a white supremacist fitness and mixed martial arts organization, clashed with counter-protesters in Sacramento.
The White Lives Matter Network protested a June 2022 family-friendly LGBTQ pride event at the Sacramento Children’s Museum in Rancho Cordova, displaying a banner reading “Groomers are not welcome in California.”
“The rise of QAnon has also been a notable driver of violence in California over the last two years,” according to the report.
QAnon is a far right political movement that believes that the government is controlled by Satan-worshiping pedophiles.
The report cites multiple QAnon-related events, including the attack on Paul Pelosi, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, by suspected assailant David DePape, a QAnon adherent.
As for the Proud Boys, the report cites multiple incidents, including a demonstration and brawl at a UC Davis event in October 2022. In addition, Proud Boy Jeffrey Perrine who was expelled from the Sacramento GOP, made several attempted runs for public office.
The Proud Boys have focused their attention against the LGBTQ community, including protesting at drag queen story hours.
“Transphobia has been a part of the group’s ideology since its founding and California chapters have regularly conducted anti-LGBTQ+ activity,” the report notes.
In March 2023 incident Perrine disrupted a Roseville Joint Union School District board meeting to spout anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and encourage people to join him in visiting the home of a local pastor and founder of an LGBTQ youth organization who was the target of a Project Veritas video.
The report makes several recommendations for California policymakers.
It asks Gov. Gavin Newsom to convene a “United We Stand” summit to address hate-fueled violence and calls on state officials to undertake efforts to counter domestic terrorism. It also urges implementation of a new state law requiring greater transparency on social media content moderation policies..
Finally, the report endorses Assembly Constitutional Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to people incarcerated for felony offenses, and Senate Bill 85, which would extend the number of days refugees and asylym-seekers are eligible for case management services.
“Protecting the rights of all people in California, including those who are vulnerable or historically marginalized, such as refugees and the disenfranchised, is crucial for countering discrimination and bias,” the report reads.
States with the most active hate groups
Where hate groups are most active
The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that
hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.
But the decrease of hate groups active over the past several years does not, in fact, signal the diminishing influence of hate-fueled and extremist ideology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that
tracks hate and extremist groups in the U.S. Instead, it indicates that public opinion on the mobilizing doctrines of these groups has undergone a significant shift: once considered fringe by the vast majority of Americans, far-right extremist ideology has begun to move into the mainstream.
This shift is far from unique to the U.S. Across the world, from France to India, increasingly far-right thinking has found footholds in more
mainstream conservative politics through nationalist rhetoric, anti-immigrant policies, and calls for a return to " traditional values," a euphemism for the maintenance of white patriarchal power. In the U.S., the increased visibility of white nationalist and antisemitic groups dovetailed with former President Trump's emboldening support—resulting in the aforementioned attempted siege on the U.S. capitol, an event that remains mired in both legal and ideological strife.
Hate groups are defined by unifying mission statements or
doctrines that hinge on contempt for a group of people, often on the basis of race, religion, or sexuality. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group with hate-motivated individuals does not necessarily make the organization a hate group; instead, the organization must have a purpose driven by hateful ideology. Extremist groups are sometimes differentiated from hate groups in that they are defined by beliefs or goals that are outside of the mainstream, but are not necessarily motivated by hatred of a particular group. Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country. States are ranked according to active hate groups per million residents in 2021. Most of the hate groups in the U.S. are white power groups espousing Confederate or Nazi ideology, often utilizing symbolism from those movements.
Read on to learn which states have the most active hate groups.
Canva
#51. Washington D.C.
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 0
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- General Hate: 15
--- Other: 11
--- Anti-Muslim: 11
--- White Nationalist: 8
--- Anti-Immigrant: 5
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 4
--- Neo-Nazi: 1
--- Male Supremacy: 1
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Canva
#50. New Mexico
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.47
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- General Hate: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Utah
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.60
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 5
--- Neo-Nazi: 5
--- General Hate: 4
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
Pink Sherbet Photography // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Iowa
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.63
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Racist Skinhead: 5
--- Ku Klux Klan: 5
--- Neo-Nazi: 4
--- General Hate: 2
--- White Nationalist: 1
--- Other: 1
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images
#47. New Jersey
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.29
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 11
--- Racist Skinhead: 11
--- Other: 9
--- Neo-Nazi: 9
--- General Hate: 6
--- Ku Klux Klan: 4
--- Hate Music: 3
--- Antisemitism: 1
Gary Hershorn // Getty Images
#46. Kansas
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 4
--- White Nationalist: 3
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Other: 2
--- General Hate: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Mark Reinstein // Getty Images
#45. Alaska
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- General Hate: 4
--- White Nationalist: 2
--- Neo-Nazi: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
John Greim // Getty Images
#44. Minnesota
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.58
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 8
--- Neo-Nazi: 6
--- General Hate: 6
--- Racist Skinhead: 5
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 3
--- Neo-Völkisch: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- Other: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Hate Music: 1
MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer Press // Getty Images
#43. California
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.66
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 65
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 32
--- General Hate: 31
--- Racist Skinhead: 26
--- Neo-Nazi: 22
--- Anti-Muslim: 16
--- Other: 14
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 9
--- Ku Klux Klan: 7
--- Anti-Immigrant: 7
--- Holocaust Denial: 6
--- Hate Music: 6
--- Neo-Völkisch: 4
--- Antisemitism: 4
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2
--- Neo-Confederate: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
George Rose // Getty Images
#42. Ohio
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.70
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 25
--- Neo-Nazi: 18
--- White Nationalist: 14
--- General Hate: 12
--- Racist Skinhead: 9
--- Other: 9
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 6
--- Christian Identity: 5
--- Hate Music: 4
--- Anti-Muslim: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Angelo Merendino // Getty Images
#41. Texas
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 52
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 31
--- Neo-Nazi: 28
--- General Hate: 24
--- White Nationalist: 21
--- Racist Skinhead: 12
--- Other: 12
--- Anti-Muslim: 7
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 7
--- Neo-Völkisch: 5
--- Christian Identity: 5
--- Anti-Immigrant: 5
--- Neo-Confederate: 3
--- Hate Music: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2
--- Antisemitism: 2
--- Male Supremacy: 1
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
Kevin Payravi // Wikimedia Commons
#40. New York
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 35
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 23
--- Other: 20
--- General Hate: 18
--- Anti-Muslim: 15
--- Neo-Nazi: 14
--- Ku Klux Klan: 8
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 8
--- Racist Skinhead: 6
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5
--- Neo-Völkisch: 3
--- Holocaust Denial: 2
--- Hate Music: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Canva
#39. Maryland
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.78
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 11
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 12
--- Other: 12
--- General Hate: 11
--- Neo-Nazi: 9
--- Ku Klux Klan: 9
--- Racist Skinhead: 4
--- Neo-Confederate: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Baltimore Heritage // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Michigan
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.79
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 16
--- Neo-Nazi: 15
--- General Hate: 12
--- Other: 10
--- Ku Klux Klan: 10
--- Racist Skinhead: 8
--- Anti-Muslim: 6
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 3
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Rey Del Rio // Getty Images
#37. Illinois
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.82
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 23
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 15
--- Neo-Nazi: 15
--- Racist Skinhead: 14
--- Other: 14
--- Ku Klux Klan: 13
--- General Hate: 12
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 5
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Hate Music: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Canva
#36. Connecticut
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.94
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 7
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 7
--- Neo-Nazi: 7
--- Other: 6
--- General Hate: 5
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#35. Kentucky
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 15
--- Neo-Nazi: 9
--- White Nationalist: 6
--- Other: 6
--- General Hate: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 4
--- Neo-Confederate: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Bill Brine // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Massachusetts
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 13
--- Neo-Nazi: 8
--- General Hate: 6
--- Other: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 3
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 3
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Canva
#33. Wisconsin
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.04
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 12
--- White Nationalist: 10
--- General Hate: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 4
--- Other: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 4
--- Hate Music: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Indiana
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.06
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 20
--- Ku Klux Klan: 18
--- Neo-Nazi: 10
--- Racist Skinhead: 9
--- General Hate: 7
--- Other: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 4
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1
--- Neo-Confederate: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#31. Georgia
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.22
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 24
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- General Hate: 22
--- Other: 21
--- White Nationalist: 20
--- Ku Klux Klan: 19
--- Neo-Nazi: 17
--- Racist Skinhead: 6
--- Neo-Confederate: 4
--- Anti-Muslim: 4
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 3
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Anti-Immigrant: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Canva
#30. Oklahoma
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.26
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Other: 9
--- Ku Klux Klan: 9
--- Neo-Nazi: 7
--- Racist Skinhead: 6
--- General Hate: 5
--- White Nationalist: 4
--- Neo-Confederate: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
katsrcool // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Pennsylvania
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 30
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 20
--- Neo-Nazi: 18
--- Racist Skinhead: 17
--- Ku Klux Klan: 16
--- General Hate: 15
--- Other: 11
--- Hate Music: 6
--- Anti-Muslim: 6
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5
--- Neo-Völkisch: 3
--- Antisemitism: 2
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
UCG // Getty Images
#28. Virginia
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 28
--- Ku Klux Klan: 17
--- Neo-Nazi: 16
--- Racist Skinhead: 11
--- General Hate: 9
--- Other: 7
--- Anti-Muslim: 6
--- Neo-Confederate: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Anti-Immigrant: 2
--- Male Supremacy: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#27. Oregon
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.36
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 10
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 13
--- Neo-Nazi: 9
--- Racist Skinhead: 7
--- Other: 7
--- General Hate: 7
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- Hate Music: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Davydog // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Florida
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.43
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 53
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 21
--- Ku Klux Klan: 20
--- General Hate: 20
--- Neo-Nazi: 19
--- Racist Skinhead: 18
--- Other: 15
--- Anti-Muslim: 10
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 6
--- Neo-Völkisch: 3
--- Neo-Confederate: 3
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2
--- Anti-Immigrant: 2
--- Holocaust Denial: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Canva
#25. Washington
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.46
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 19
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 14
--- White Nationalist: 13
--- Racist Skinhead: 8
--- Other: 8
--- General Hate: 6
--- Anti-Muslim: 4
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Canva
#24. Alabama
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 13
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 23
--- Neo-Nazi: 10
--- White Nationalist: 6
--- Other: 6
--- General Hate: 6
--- Neo-Confederate: 3
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE // Getty Images
#23. North Dakota
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Neo-Nazi: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- General Hate: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Carrie Scarr // Wikimedia Commons
#22. North Carolina
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.65
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 21
--- Other: 14
--- General Hate: 12
--- Neo-Nazi: 11
--- Racist Skinhead: 10
--- White Nationalist: 9
--- Neo-Confederate: 7
--- Anti-Muslim: 6
--- Anti-Immigrant: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Mississippi
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.71
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 8
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 20
--- White Nationalist: 10
--- Other: 6
--- Neo-Nazi: 6
--- Racist Skinhead: 4
--- Neo-Confederate: 4
--- General Hate: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Tim Graham // Getty Images
#20. Rhode Island
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.74
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 3
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 4
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- White Nationalist: 2
--- General Hate: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
Tim Graham // Getty Images
#19. Missouri
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.76
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 11
--- White Nationalist: 10
--- Neo-Nazi: 10
--- General Hate: 10
--- Racist Skinhead: 8
--- Other: 8
--- Christian Identity: 5
--- Anti-Muslim: 5
--- Neo-Confederate: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Spencer Platt // Getty Images
#18. Hawaii
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.77
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Other: 3
--- General Hate: 3
--- White Nationalist: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Canva
#17. Nevada
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.86
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 11
--- White Nationalist: 10
--- General Hate: 8
--- Other: 4
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
Tomás Del Coro // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Maine
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.91
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 6
--- White Nationalist: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 3
--- General Hate: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Portland Press Herald // Getty Images
#15. Arkansas
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.97
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 13
--- Neo-Nazi: 11
--- General Hate: 8
--- White Nationalist: 5
--- Other: 5
--- Christian Identity: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 4
--- Hate Music: 4
--- Neo-Confederate: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Jeff Greenberg // Getty Images
#14. Arizona
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.02
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 22
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 18
--- General Hate: 13
--- Racist Skinhead: 12
--- Neo-Nazi: 11
--- Ku Klux Klan: 5
--- Other: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 4
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 4
--- Anti-Immigrant: 4
--- Anti-Muslim: 3
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
VW Pics // Getty Images
#13. Colorado
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 10
--- General Hate: 10
--- White Nationalist: 9
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 9
--- Racist Skinhead: 6
--- Other: 6
--- Anti-Muslim: 5
--- Ku Klux Klan: 4
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Anti-Immigrant: 2
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Pedro Szekely // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Vermont
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 6
--- White Nationalist: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
Michelle Maria // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Idaho
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.16
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 9
--- General Hate: 7
--- Anti-Muslim: 6
--- Neo-Nazi: 5
--- Racist Skinhead: 3
--- Holocaust Denial: 3
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Neo-Confederate: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Louisiana
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.24
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 15
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 11
--- White Nationalist: 10
--- Neo-Nazi: 10
--- General Hate: 8
--- Other: 6
--- Neo-Confederate: 3
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Canva
#9. South Carolina
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.28
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 14
--- White Nationalist: 13
--- General Hate: 10
--- Neo-Nazi: 9
--- Neo-Confederate: 9
--- Other: 4
--- Racist Skinhead: 3
--- Neo-Völkisch: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
--- Anti-Immigrant: 1
Robert Nickelsberg // Getty Images
#8. West Virginia
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.37
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 9
--- White Nationalist: 8
--- Neo-Nazi: 8
--- General Hate: 3
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Other: 1
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Neo-Confederate: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
The Washington Post // Getty Images
#7. Wyoming
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.46
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 4
--- White Nationalist: 3
--- Neo-Völkisch: 1
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 1
Planet One Images // Getty Images
#6. Montana
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.62
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- White Nationalist: 9
--- Neo-Nazi: 4
--- Anti-Muslim: 3
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- Racist Skinhead: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- General Hate: 1
--- Christian Identity: 1
Wolfgang Kaehler // Getty Images
#5. Delaware
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.99
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 4
--- Neo-Nazi: 3
--- White Nationalist: 2
--- Other: 2
--- General Hate: 2
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Antisemitism: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Tennessee
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.01
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Ku Klux Klan: 26
--- White Nationalist: 18
--- Neo-Nazi: 18
--- General Hate: 11
--- Anti-Muslim: 11
--- Racist Skinhead: 9
--- Other: 7
--- Neo-Confederate: 6
--- Neo-Völkisch: 5
--- Christian Identity: 3
--- Anti-LGBTQ: 2
--- Antisemitism: 1
Brett Carlsen // Getty Images
#3. New Hampshire
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.32
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 8
--- White Nationalist: 4
--- Anti-Muslim: 4
--- Racist Skinhead: 3
--- Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2
--- Ku Klux Klan: 2
--- General Hate: 2
JOSEPH PREZIOSO // Getty Images
#2. South Dakota
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.47
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 5
--- White Nationalist: 4
--- Ku Klux Klan: 4
--- General Hate: 4
--- Racist Skinhead: 2
--- Anti-Muslim: 2
Michael Ciaglo // Getty Images
#1. Nebraska
- Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.58
- Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9
- Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:
--- Neo-Nazi: 7
--- Racist Skinhead: 5
--- White Nationalist: 3
--- Other: 3
--- General Hate: 2
--- Christian Identity: 2
--- Ku Klux Klan: 1
--- Hate Music: 1
--- Anti-Muslim: 1
Canva
