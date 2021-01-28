Legal review underway for Black Hawk County supervisors decision to cut epidemiologist funds

Schwartz said he did not believe the Board of Supervisors had the authority to eliminate positions.

“We sure do, Mr. Schwartz,” Little replied. “But if you heard my motion, it was either the staff and/or the funding, which we certainly have the right to take funding. So that was part of my motion.”

The Iowa Supreme Court decided in a 2002 case filed by the Warren County Board of Health that employment decisions are the responsibility of health boards, not supervisors. The responsibility is outlined in Iowa law, which states that local boards of health are responsible to “employ persons as necessary for the efficient discharge of its duties.”

The Supreme Court’s decision said that “the power to employ includes the power not to employ.”

“That essentially stands for the proposition that the employment of personnel within the health department — the authority to do that is vested in the Board of Health, it is not vested in the Board of Supervisors,” Treinen said. “There may be some disagreement about that, but I think the law is pretty clear.”

