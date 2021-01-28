Legal review underway for Black Hawk County supervisors decision to cut epidemiologist funds

WATERLOO — The Board of Supervisors decision Tuesday to cut health department funds for an epidemiologist position is under legal review.
Supervisors voted 3-2 to eliminate nearly $99,000 in funds for the position — a medical professional who studies diseases and works to prevent them. Mike Treinen, an assistant attorney for Black Hawk County, told the Board of Health on Wednesday he is researching the legality of the motion approved by the supervisors.
Treinen said he should have a proposal about whether to clarify the motion by the end of Friday. At least one supervisor must approve to add it to Tuesday’s agenda.
“Different people are drawing different conclusions. There’s a couple ways of looking at it,” Treinen said. “And I think that may warrant some clarification.”
Supervisor Tom Little made the motion to cut the funds for next fiscal year. Dan Trelka and Craig White voted in favor. Supervisors Linda Laylin and Chris Schwartz voted against defunding the role.
“I would make a motion to eliminate that staff position and/or the funding for that position,” Little said Tuesday.
Schwartz said he did not believe the Board of Supervisors had the authority to eliminate positions.
“We sure do, Mr. Schwartz,” Little replied. “But if you heard my motion, it was either the staff and/or the funding, which we certainly have the right to take funding. So that was part of my motion.”
The Iowa Supreme Court decided in a 2002 case filed by the Warren County Board of Health that employment decisions are the responsibility of health boards, not supervisors. The responsibility is outlined in Iowa law, which states that local boards of health are responsible to “employ persons as necessary for the efficient discharge of its duties.”
The Supreme Court’s decision said that “the power to employ includes the power not to employ.”
“That essentially stands for the proposition that the employment of personnel within the health department — the authority to do that is vested in the Board of Health, it is not vested in the Board of Supervisors,” Treinen said. “There may be some disagreement about that, but I think the law is pretty clear.”
Treinen said the “and/or” phrase included in supervisor Little’s motion may have caused confusion. He said any clarification to be made would not be a “criticism of the Board of Supervisors.”
“When you make a motion during a proceeding that you haven’t had a chance to write out and look at how the language may be interpreted, some stuff like this happens, and there are ways we can fix it,” Treinen said.
The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the Black Hawk County Health Board, cited Wednesday a 2003 report that outlines rules for local health boards. The document states that the “Board of Health is autonomous when it comes to personnel.” It utilizes reasoning from the 2002 Supreme Court case.
“There needs to be clarification about that particular motion,” Robinson said. “It was an and/or motion in the language, and that is clearly unclear.”
Robinson said she hopes a future joint meeting between the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors can clarify the responsibilities of each. The two boards had a
about budget proposals, and Trelka said another joint meeting is tentatively planned for March.
Health board member Adam Roise said he hopes to clarify Board of Health intentions about its budgeted funds. Little previously criticized the health department’s spending on items that were not specifically outlined in the budget.
“On our end, it gets a little bit complicated, and it impacts the morale of the department,” health department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said. “I’m going to do some rounds after our meeting just to check in with staff that the headlines — and what staff hears about — you can imagine it puts everybody on edge in regards to their position and what that means.”
Treinen said he does not think the clarification will be “controversial.”
“I’m not beating anybody over the head with what board has what authority,” Treinen said. “The clarification that I envision here is that the motion that should be made and be voted upon should simply address the budget proposal, and by that, I mean the budget amount — not elimination or changing of any staffing.”