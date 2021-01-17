Lease agreement for Waterloo police vehicles up for City Council vote

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Police Department may lease 25 of its vehicles for yearly replacements, a move that will be considered Monday by the City Council.
The lease agreement would initially cost up to $175,000, according to the proposed resolution. Joel Fitzgerald, Waterloo police chief, said the agreement with Enterprise would cover the department’s unmarked cars. The vehicles are used by investigative and administrative staff. A letter from the department said “vehicle purchases have been underfunded” by the city for years, placing marked car repairs and replacements ahead of unmarked cars.
The lease agreement would allow “immediate turnover” of the covered vehicles and “prevent malfunctions and Iowa weather from decreasing the fleet resale value,” according to the letter. The department said many mechanical problems would be covered under an extensive warranty.
The age of the department’s vehicles is a concern, the letter said. Of the unmarked cars, 12 are 2010 models or older. The oldest is a 2004 model.Some vehicles have corrosion and rust.
“The vehicles are parked outside and exposed to Iowa weather and that also affects their appearance and functionality,” the letter said. “Most of these vehicles do not have safety features that compete with newer models, including modern airbag systems, back up sensors, and cameras.”
The letter said the cars have “ongoing mechanical issues” and “the vehicle fleet is in such disrepair officers are often left with nothing else to drive.”
“After reviewing all of this information we believe the leasing option is the fiscally responsible option for us. ... It eliminates vehicle replacement schedules, saves a large capital expense, while earning the city money at the conclusion of each annual lease agreement,” the letter said.
At a Dec. 14 work session with the council, an Enterprise representative recommended the city enter an equity lease that does not give penalties for mileage or wear and tear on cars. Enterprise resells the vehicles at higher prices, the representative said. He said this allows the city to make about $2,700 back in revenue for each vehicle it leases.
Councilman Pat Morrissey asked Dec. 14 if Enterprise could guarantee cost savings in a written agreement. The company representative said some scenarios — like a vehicle that is extensively damaged and never repaired — could prevent the city from getting back revenue.
Morrissey said he worried the lease agreement would enrich private business rather than maintain city-owned assets. Fitzgerald said the move is an opportunity to save money and ensure officer safety.
“There’s no overarching attempt to privatize city government,” Fitzgerald said.
The department said an alternative to leasing would be buying five new unmarked cars each year as part of a vehicle replacement program.
The City Council will have a work session Monday to discuss the proposal before considering the final resolution at its 5:30 p.m. general meeting. People interested in attending or commenting can contact the clerk’s office.
Mugshot Gallery for January 2021
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for January of 2021 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)