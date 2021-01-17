Lease agreement for Waterloo police vehicles up for City Council vote

The letter said the cars have “ongoing mechanical issues” and “the vehicle fleet is in such disrepair officers are often left with nothing else to drive.”

“After reviewing all of this information we believe the leasing option is the fiscally responsible option for us. ... It eliminates vehicle replacement schedules, saves a large capital expense, while earning the city money at the conclusion of each annual lease agreement,” the letter said.

At a Dec. 14 work session with the council, an Enterprise representative recommended the city enter an equity lease that does not give penalties for mileage or wear and tear on cars. Enterprise resells the vehicles at higher prices, the representative said. He said this allows the city to make about $2,700 back in revenue for each vehicle it leases.

Councilman Pat Morrissey asked Dec. 14 if Enterprise could guarantee cost savings in a written agreement. The company representative said some scenarios — like a vehicle that is extensively damaged and never repaired — could prevent the city from getting back revenue.

Morrissey said he worried the lease agreement would enrich private business rather than maintain city-owned assets. Fitzgerald said the move is an opportunity to save money and ensure officer safety.