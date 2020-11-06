Lawsuit over Black Hawk County wind farm ends after project fails

WATERLOO — Local farmer Harold Youngblut dropped his appeal Friday asking the Iowa Supreme Court to block an expected wind energy project in Black Hawk County.

The case was dropped after the special use permit for Washburn Wind Energy’s planned 35-turbine wind farm expired July 1. The company then pulled out of the project that month, said city planner Seth Hyberger. He said nobody wanted to invest in the $120 million project until litigation ended, making it difficult to secure initial funding. The company then found out its wind turbine manufacturer stopped making the 2.5 megawatt models it needed.

Washburn Wind Energy would have needed to get different models that produce more electricity. It would have required them to start over the special permit approval process, which calls for recommendation from the county Planning and Zoning Commission, and then final approval from the Board of Adjustment.