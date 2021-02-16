Lagging internet pushes Black Hawk County to examine existing broadband connection

James Nehring, chief information officer at Marshall County, said part of the Zoom issues seem to come from microphones and the setup of the second-floor conference room at the Black Hawk County Courthouse. He said a microphone meant to capture sound from public speakers catches sound from the county supervisors, who are speaking from the opposite direction.

County supervisor Linda Laylin was especially difficult to hear. Officials did not say whether her microphone was encountering separate issues.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz questioned whether the audio could be wired directly into the laptop hosting the Zoom meeting. Tom Little, another county supervisor, said he felt lavalier microphones — which typically clip onto clothing — could enhance audio quality.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, health department director, said the county's Zoom calls for weekly COVID-19 vaccine planning meetings are interrupted by frozen screens caused by poor connection.

County finance director James Perry said he experiences pop-ups on his computer saying the internet connection is unstable. T.J. Koenigsfeld, the county assessor, said his office encounters the same messages even though they got new broadband cables more recently than other departments.