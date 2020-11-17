La Porte, Hess roads reconctruction set for 2022

WATERLOO — The city plans to start reconstruction project on La Porte and Hess roads in 2022, according to Tuesday’s public information video.

The first part of construction will be on the south end of Hess Road, near the existing Lost Island Waterpark and planned Lost Island Theme Park. The city received more than $5.5 million in state grants for the first part of the project. Construction on other parts of the road, including East San Marnan Drive and East Ridgeway Avenue, will begin once the city can secure more funds.

The city said it may seek money from BUILD grants, a program overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation that awards funds for transportation infrastructure such as streets and sidewalks.

The project aims to create 10-foot-wide pedestrian paths along the west side of La Porte and Hess roads south of East Mitchell Avenue, the video said. The city plans to also put a five-foot-wide sidewalk near the East San Marnan Drive intersection.

