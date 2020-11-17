La Porte, Hess roads reconctruction set for 2022

WATERLOO — The city plans to start reconstruction project on La Porte and Hess roads in 2022, according to Tuesday’s public information video.
The first part of construction will be on the south end of Hess Road, near the existing Lost Island Waterpark and planned Lost Island Theme Park. The city received more than $5.5 million in state grants for the first part of the project. Construction on other parts of the road, including East San Marnan Drive and East Ridgeway Avenue, will begin once the city can secure more funds.
The city said it may seek money from BUILD grants, a program overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation that awards funds for transportation infrastructure such as streets and sidewalks.
The project aims to create 10-foot-wide pedestrian paths along the west side of La Porte and Hess roads south of East Mitchell Avenue, the video said. The city plans to also put a five-foot-wide sidewalk near the East San Marnan Drive intersection.
The purpose of the project is to improve safety, access and economic development in the area, the video said. The project plans to implement street lighting and landscaping. The new construction aims to help pedestrians, bicyclists, mass transit and cars navigate Waterloo roads.
The city is awaiting the results of a recent traffic study to determine final plans for traffic lanes and intersections. A separate environmental study is reviewing how the project could impact buildings and natural lands.
Residents are able to submit comments about the project by emailing LaPorteRoad@waterloo-ia.org, posting on the designated Facebook or city website pages or sending mail to the city engineer’s office, 715 Mulberry St. in Waterloo. People can indicate if they are interested in serving on a stakeholders team, which will include chosen residents to meet every few months to review the project and provide input.
