WAVERLY -- Kids Kingdom Playground will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, September 10 until 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Volunteers from the 2021 WSR United Way Day of Caring will be staining the equipment.

Please obey “closed” signs and barricades. Additional volunteers are still needed for the staining project. If you are interested in volunteering to help stain Kids Kingdom contact Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.

