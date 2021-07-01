Keeping your dog calm during fireworks

WATERLOO – Dogs and fireworks are not a good mix.
While their humans may celebrate the holiday with bright flashing fireworks and loud blasts, many dogs excessively pant, quiver, howl, bark, hide or run away in panic.
Independence Day is the day when the highest number of dogs run away, according to the American Kennel Club.
At the Cedar Bend Humane Society, there is a "huge increase in lost dogs around the Fourth of July," said a spokesperson for the shelter's medical team. Extra kennels are set up because after-hours holding areas quickly fill with lost pets. "Not just for July 4th, but for days leading up to and after the holiday," she said.
Dogs who fear thunder may also fear fireworks, but dogs who aren't afraid of thunder can be terrified by fireworks, said pet behaviorist and dog trainer Roxy Anderson of Finishing School for Dogs in Cedar Falls.
“All animals and humans have the instinct to run from loud noises. If a dog is outside and fireworks are being set off in their neighborhood, it may jump the fence, dig out or find an escape route to get away from the sound. Indoors, they will may panic, or find a place to hide,” she explained.
Fireworks anxiety worsens over the years, said Dr. Tom Taylor from Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo. “What we’ve seen is that each year that goes by, as the dog gets older, it seems to have a building effect.
“And every single dog handles the stress in a different ways. My dog gets nervous, anxious and hyper indoors hearing fireworks, but behaves like a totally different dog outdoors where it can see them.”
He recommends pet owners visit with their vets a week or two in advance to discuss how their dog reacts and what can be done to calm a pet.
But with fireworks already being set off, you can still prevent your dog from being freaked out by fireworks.
Leave your dog at home instead of taking it with you to a fireworks display. Noise, smells and an unfamiliar, chaotic environment surrounded by strangers can cause a dog to panic, break free and run away, Anderson said.
Make sure your dog is microchipped and wearing a collar with current contact information. Investing in a GPS collar will make it easier to find your pet if it gets lost.
Keep your dog indoors during fireworks. Get them settled into their crate if that’s where they feel safest, or a cozy, comfortable room before all the pops and explosions begin.
“Close all the doors and windows and close the shades or curtains to block out flashing lights. Or go down into the basement or quietest place in your house. You want to create a dark, calm atmosphere,” Anderson advised.
Mask sound with ambient noise, such as a fan, music, radio or TV. There are apps with music that has shown to have a calming effect on pets.
Keep them busy with a treat or toy as a distraction. A frozen Kong ball filled with peanut butter or other long-chewing treat except rawhide works best. “Chewing is a calming behavior for a dog,” Anderson said.
Don’t leave your dog at home alone, if at all possible, especially if you know firecrackers and other fireworks will be set off in your neighborhood. The TV may offer the illusion that someone is at home, but a dog will be better comforted by its owner.
Walk your dog before fireworks begin. Use a sturdy lead with a collar or harness, even if you’re going into your own fenced backyard. “A panicked dog can scale a fence,” the CBHS spokesperson said. “So it’s always better to prevent that from happening.”
If your pet suffers from severe anxiety, talk with your vet. He may prescribe medication, or mild sedative for use during storms or fireworks. Taylor suggested a thunder shirt as an option to “swaddle your dog. They are highly effective. I’m a true believer when I saw them work.”
If you are outdoors and your dog panics at the sudden sound of fireworks, remain calm and immediately take your dog indoors. Your dog feeds off your reaction. Pet with long, slow strokes and speak soothingly, Anderson said. Redirect their attention with a treat or toy.
If your dog does bolt, the worst thing you can do is panic and start chasing a running dog. “A scared dog will just run away faster,” said the CBHS spokesperson.
Any stray dogs that arrive at the animal shelter are photographed and posted at iowapetalert.com. Pet owners also can use the site to post a description of their lost pet. Use other lost-and-found pet sites and social media to get the word out.
Call animal control to report your runaway. Leave a message if it is after-hours, including name, contact information, description of the dog, where it was lost and last seen.
As soon as possible call or visit the shelter to find out if your dog has been found.