Keeping your dog calm during fireworks

“And every single dog handles the stress in a different ways. My dog gets nervous, anxious and hyper indoors hearing fireworks, but behaves like a totally different dog outdoors where it can see them.”

He recommends pet owners visit with their vets a week or two in advance to discuss how their dog reacts and what can be done to calm a pet.

But with fireworks already being set off, you can still prevent your dog from being freaked out by fireworks.

Leave your dog at home instead of taking it with you to a fireworks display. Noise, smells and an unfamiliar, chaotic environment surrounded by strangers can cause a dog to panic, break free and run away, Anderson said.

Make sure your dog is microchipped and wearing a collar with current contact information. Investing in a GPS collar will make it easier to find your pet if it gets lost.

Keep your dog indoors during fireworks. Get them settled into their crate if that’s where they feel safest, or a cozy, comfortable room before all the pops and explosions begin.

“Close all the doors and windows and close the shades or curtains to block out flashing lights. Or go down into the basement or quietest place in your house. You want to create a dark, calm atmosphere,” Anderson advised.