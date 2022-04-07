 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson officially becomes a Supreme Court Justice

  • Updated
  • 0

The Senate is voting Thursday to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. 

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Jackson was confirmed 53-47 with three Republican votes. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor."

Get more on the historic nomination here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

Watch Now: Related Video

ICRC says 1,000 reach safety despite failed Mariupol mission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News