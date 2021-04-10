John Deere explores whether 5G could be implemented in Waterloo, Quad Cities

WATERLOO — Thousands of devices at John Deere factories, including in Waterloo, could soon be connected on a faster broadband network with fewer delays.
The company plans to pilot the technology, called 5G, at its John Deere Harvester Works factory in the Quad Cities. The first devices will be connected to the 5G network in early fall, said Tami Hedgren, a company manufacturing lead for large tractors and combines. Implementation of the technology in Waterloo depends on its success at the Quad Cities site, she said.
"We will never be satisfied," Hedgren said. "It's always about pushing the envelope to make sure that we're delivering the most we can for our customers and our employees and our stakeholders, our shareholders."
Hedgren compared 5G at John Deere factories to 5G used by mobile phones, which allows users to access the internet and applications when traveling without access to a WiFi Network. She said mobile phones have "enabled us to be more efficient and effective and get to information that we need on the go."
The 5G technology will help transition many John Deere devices from wired to wireless operation, Hedgren said.
The initiative could enable cameras to monitor factory workers and identify possible improvements, Hedgren said. It could also encompass sensors to detect machinery issues or augmented reality options for employee training.
Hedgren said she wouldn't classify the technology as "surveillance," but rather a way to safeguard workers and improve functions.
"If we can have a viewpoint of where the risks are, and where you may be more susceptible, I can make sure you're set up for success," Hedgren said.
Hedgren said 5G is one part of the company's larger technology vision, which could also include implementing track-and-trace systems that monitor locations of equipment throughout factories.
John Deere already awarded a contract for implementation of 5G infrastructure at its Quad Cities factory, Hedgren said. The company had yet to officially announce the partnership as of Friday.
The company already got licenses to install 5G in the five counties that house the majority of John Deere's big Midwest factories, Hedgren said. That includes Black Hawk, Scott, Polk, Dubuque and Rock Island counties, she said.
Hedgren said John Deere got the licenses after bidding at an auction by the Federal Communications Commission. A company spokesperson said the company spent about $540,000 to acquire the licenses, but said the company did not have specific numbers to share about overall cost to pilot and implement 5G technology.
"When I think about a technology, we want to be able to even zero in on how to take it to the next level — whether it is safety, quality, cost efficiency — and this is the next way to be able to bring those insights and speed to continue down the evolution where we've been in our past," Hedgren said.