John Deere explores whether 5G could be implemented in Waterloo, Quad Cities

WATERLOO — Thousands of devices at John Deere factories, including in Waterloo, could soon be connected on a faster broadband network with fewer delays.

The company plans to pilot the technology, called 5G, at its John Deere Harvester Works factory in the Quad Cities. The first devices will be connected to the 5G network in early fall, said Tami Hedgren, a company manufacturing lead for large tractors and combines. Implementation of the technology in Waterloo depends on its success at the Quad Cities site, she said.

"We will never be satisfied," Hedgren said. "It's always about pushing the envelope to make sure that we're delivering the most we can for our customers and our employees and our stakeholders, our shareholders."

Hedgren compared 5G at John Deere factories to 5G used by mobile phones, which allows users to access the internet and applications when traveling without access to a WiFi Network. She said mobile phones have "enabled us to be more efficient and effective and get to information that we need on the go."

The 5G technology will help transition many John Deere devices from wired to wireless operation, Hedgren said.