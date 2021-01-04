Janitor contracts considered by Waterloo City Council for public works building

WATERLOO — The Waterloo City Council will read contractor bids Monday night for janitor services at the city's public works facility.
The bids for the facility, 625 Glenwood St., are for cleaning services in the building's offices, entryways, hallways, restrooms and other spaces, according to city documents. The city is asking contractors to provide additional services during COVID-19, including the spraying of approved disinfectants that are proven effective against the virus.
The city's current contract for janitor services expired, city documents show. The city is now looking for a contractor to sign a fixed three-year contract beginning in January through Dec. 31, 2023. The city can extend the contract by one to two years if satisfied with the services, according to city documents.
Three contractors submitted bids for the services. ABM Janitorial, based in Waterloo, proposed a base rate of about $3,464 per month. Des Moines company Marsden Building Maintenance offered about $2,452 for its monthly base rate. Midwest Janitorial Service, Inc., which is based in Hiawatha, said it can do the job for about a $4,152 monthly base rate.
The base rates do not include proposals for additional services, like extra cleaning for COVID-19 and window washing. Those services cost more money.
The estimated budget for the contract was $3,500 to $4,000 per month. Based on bids received, the city estimates the yearly cost to be around $45,600, documents show.
The cleaning services will be expected Monday through Friday evenings, unless holidays or severe weather prevent staff from working. Holidays will include New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, the city said.
