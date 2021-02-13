Iowa Mourns: Waterloo woman who died of COVID was faith, family driven

More than 5,000 Iowans have died from the coronavirus. Each of them was a friend and neighbor. Join us in mourning the Iowans lost.
WATERLOO — Bible stories were a nightly tradition for Virginia Richardson's eight children.
When they got older, she scribbled tidbits about their lives in her notebook, praying for each of them as they experienced life’s joys and struggles.
Her relationship with God started in high school. Having grown up in a broken family during the Great Depression, Virginia never went to Sunday school. Her own decision to go to church transformed her life.
“She wanted everybody to know about Jesus,” said her daughter Sharon Laird, 64. “She wanted everybody to turn to him and to trust in him.”
Virginia died May 9, 2020, from COVID-19 at Friendship Village in Waterloo. She was 97.
Her Friendship Village apartment was a space where she prayed alone or with her daughter, Sharon, who would drive from Cedar Rapids. The two would thank God for listening to them. Virginia would ask God to heal and protect her children and grandchildren.
"Faith was the foundation of her life," Sharon said.
The ritual was followed by occasional games of Scrabble. A known winner of the game, Virginia sometimes found it hard to convince grandchildren to play.
Doing puzzles, reading, crosswords and playing board games were efforts to keep her mind sharp.
Virginia met her life partner Ray at their church youth group. He was a pastor, and she helped him visit sick women, type bulletins and write letters. She attended Northwestern Bible School where she played intramural sports and played in music groups.
Music stuck with her. She worked to develop her singing voice. Never able to take lessons growing up, Virginia yearned for her kids to learn the piano.
The sounds of three or four instruments playing at once soon filled the house. She lived vicariously through the musical talents of her children, several of whom went on to earn degrees in music fields.
“I know it was a sacrifice on a pastor salary for all of us to take piano lessons,” Sharon said.
During the pandemic, Sharon stood outside of Virginia's window, both of them on the phone with each other. Their voices joined for the hymns "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Paid It All," long-time favorites.
Black bottom pie and cinnamon rolls were Virginia's specialties. But meat-and-potato meals were usually what her kids would find on the dinner table.
She carefully knitted clothes for her kids, and as they grew up, her handmade washcloths became their prized possessions.
“Everybody always wanted grandma’s washcloths because they worked better than the bought ones,” Sharon said. “Even at her funeral, I had a stack of them and put them out and they were gone really quickly.”
A stay-at-home mom most of her life, Virginia had a special place in her heart for babies. She unabashedly went up to strangers at grocery stores who had infants.
“How cute!” she would exclaim, her kids standing by embarrassed. “How old?”
“You could say she never met a stranger,” Sharon said.