Iowa auditor Rob Sand hosts Black Hawk County town hall forum

The audit showed that there were a couple of meetings without summaries published for public review. The report did not find any issues in the system's financial or internal operations.

Sand said Dunkerton, Hudson and Jesup participated in the state's Public Innovations & Efficiencies program, which gives municipalities some tips for saving taxpayer money. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management Office also did the program.

"We're really happy with the PIE program with Black Hawk County's participation," Sand said. "More could be done. We would love to see more get done."

Sand said more than 75 of Iowa's 99 counties participated in the PIE program during its first year. Counties can choose whether to hire state or private firm consultants to do their audits. Black Hawk County has a private auditor.

The town hall forum, held on the video platform Zoom, was attended by local officials including county supervisor Chris Schwartz, county auditor Grant Veeder, Waterloo City Council members Dave Boesen and Ray Feuss, State Sen. Eric Giddens, State Rep. Bob Kressig and State Rep. Dave Williams.

