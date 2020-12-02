Iowa auditor Rob Sand hosts Black Hawk County town hall forum

WATERLOO — Iowa auditor Rob Sand emphasized the importance of government oversight during the pandemic at a town hall forum for Black Hawk County on Wednesday.
Sand, a 38-year-old Democrat who began his term in 2019, oversees the state's reviews and technical services to counties, cities, school districts and other governmental agencies. The mission of the office is to be a "Taxpayers' Watchdog" that makes sure officials are effective, economical and accountable. He said Wednesday that COVID-19 led governments to spend more money and institute new programs.
"We want to make sure money is getting spent appropriately because lives are at stake and the economy is at stake," Sand said. "The idea that we wouldn't want oversight would just be a bad idea."
His office recently completed an audit of the Black Hawk County Criminal Justice Information System, a computer information system that is shared between local law enforcement agencies. It includes the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, La Porte City and Evansdale.
The audit showed that there were a couple of meetings without summaries published for public review. The report did not find any issues in the system's financial or internal operations.
Sand said Dunkerton, Hudson and Jesup participated in the state's Public Innovations & Efficiencies program, which gives municipalities some tips for saving taxpayer money. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management Office also did the program.
"We're really happy with the PIE program with Black Hawk County's participation," Sand said. "More could be done. We would love to see more get done."
Sand said more than 75 of Iowa's 99 counties participated in the PIE program during its first year. Counties can choose whether to hire state or private firm consultants to do their audits. Black Hawk County has a private auditor.
The town hall forum, held on the video platform Zoom, was attended by local officials including county supervisor Chris Schwartz, county auditor Grant Veeder, Waterloo City Council members Dave Boesen and Ray Feuss, State Sen. Eric Giddens, State Rep. Bob Kressig and State Rep. Dave Williams.
Support Local Journalism
Sand said his office's July audit report about the state's COVID-19 testing system showed the state was being "irresponsible" by giving test results to private companies before the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The Iowa auditor's office is working on a statewide project to review COVID-19 treatment and testing data, Sand said. His office is also working on an audit of a company that handles prescription drug prices under insurance plans.
The state auditor's office recently reviewed Gov. Kim Reynold's use of CARES Act funding to update software for state employees. The office found that the money was not authorized to be used for non-pandemic related needs.
Medicaid is undergoing an audit by the state that aims to show whether the privatized program is fulfilling its purpose for taxpayers, Sand said. A survey of hundreds of health care providers showed the majority thought privatized Medicaid did not improve quality or access of care. The state transitioned to privatized Medicaid in 2016 as a cost-saving effort.
Sand is working on legislation that would require prison time for some white-collar crimes. Iowa law does not currently require prison time for these offenses. Sand said prison time — without mandatory minimum sentences — would deter fraud.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!