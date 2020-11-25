Investigation contradicts claims that Black Hawk County security guard faced threats

WATERLOO — Claims a local security guard was facing threats at the Department of Human Services office were proven false by a Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The investigation findings were shared by Sheriff Tony Thompson at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. He launched the probe after Supervisor Craig White said people would wait for the guard after she got off work, frustrated that DHS offices are not providing in-person services during COVID-19. He said he had to check on the guard every day to make sure she was safe.

The security guard works in the lobby of the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., which provides welfare, income, and health care assistance to residents. The same building houses the county health department. Rory Geving, county superintendent of maintenance, said the guard’s role transformed to include enforcing the city’s mask mandate. He said she was wrongly perceived as a receptionist by visitors.