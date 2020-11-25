Investigation contradicts claims that Black Hawk County security guard faced threats

WATERLOO — Claims a local security guard was facing threats at the Department of Human Services office were proven false by a Sheriff’s Office investigation.
The investigation findings were shared by Sheriff Tony Thompson at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. He launched the probe after Supervisor Craig White said people would wait for the guard after she got off work, frustrated that DHS offices are not providing in-person services during COVID-19. He said he had to check on the guard every day to make sure she was safe.
The security guard works in the lobby of the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., which provides welfare, income, and health care assistance to residents. The same building houses the county health department. Rory Geving, county superintendent of maintenance, said the guard’s role transformed to include enforcing the city’s mask mandate. He said she was wrongly perceived as a receptionist by visitors.
In an interview, Thompson said the security guard told an official she did not feel that she would get hurt or her life was in danger. She said no one ever followed her. She said frustrated visitors have called her “racist” and other terms and complained about the office being closed, but she does not think the comments are directed at her.
Support Local Journalism
After interviews with White, other building occupants and the guard, Thompson said his office closed the investigation.
“The conclusion is there is no evidence to indicate that the assertions made at the Board of Supervisors meeting involving threats or a person waiting for a security guard to get off work have occurred, and that those allegations are not supported by facts, statement or foundational merit,” Thompson said.
Thompson said he takes threat allegations seriously. The Board of Supervisors did not take any action on the initial threat claims.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!