As Davenport officials look toward recovery from what appears to be the most damaging flood event in the city’s history, some residents and business owners have been wondering if anything could’ve been done to prevent catastrophe.
Several downtowners have said they were caught by surprise when the temporary barriers holding back the mighty Mississippi River broke, leading to a mass effort by local authorities to remove people trapped in their homes and businesses. Many were warned about an hour before the wall’s collapse. Roughly 30 people were rescued, and no one was hurt.
But the financial toll on the areas affected is not calculable at this point, local officials say, as waters have submerged several blocks in the heart of the city with no clear path yet for building back. Other areas in the West End too are filled with standing water as crews from the city’s public works crews are on round-the-clock shifts to watch for potential levee breaches. And East Village is still protected by the same temporary barriers, and area officials are still keeping a close eye on as more rain could add more strain.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership called the situation downtown the cause of a “terrible trifecta,” with a brutal winter, long flood and ongoing bridge construction.
“The people with buildings literally underwater are going to have to dry out first. We have to wait for the water to go down,” Carter said recently. “It’s a significant impact on everyone down here. I don’t know how else to put it. It certainly will hurt the economy.”
Meanwhile, city officials say they did everything possible to notify people in the area and react to a situation that’s been described by Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason as “unprecedented” and “unpredictable.”
In an interview with the Quad-City Times, Gleason said it’ll still be a while before city employees can safely go in and repair the barriers downtown, something she said may not even be possible until the river recedes several feet. She’s said the heightened river crest — which last week surpassed the historic flood of 1993 — grew out of control following downpours that weren’t on the city’s radar until roughly 12 hours before the barriers broke.
“With the way we received the flood predictions as the information came in, we reacted exactly as we could have,” Gleason said, adding: “Honestly we had no reason to believe the floodwall would not hold until we saw visible signs that something was going on, and that’s when we made the notification.”
Why the HESCO barriers failed
The breach of Davenport's temporary flood wall was not caused by a structural fault, according to an investigation released Friday by the HESCO, the wall's manufacturer.
HESCO says the breach was instead likely caused by erosion of the road surface beneath the barrier or the river rising above the floodwall itself.
“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the unprecedented river heights and flooding in Davenport,” the company said in a statement Friday. “We fully appreciate the immense pressure the unpredictable nature of flood fighting puts on local resources and communities and design our products to not just meet but exceed all the relevant standards.”
Meanwhile, Davenport’s Gleason has also maintained that the wall was installed per the manufacturer’s recommendations, saying the question of precisely why the barrier failed remains open. Up until the breach, the HESCO flood barriers had not been used in a flood higher than 21.5 feet, and there was a risk they wouldn't hold as the river exceeded 22 feet, Gleason has said.
But the failure of another wall protecting Union Station on Wednesday was caused by the river water physically coming up through the road and bubbling up through the barrier, a situation Gleason said is described by HESCO as a “likely culprit.”
“We still honestly don’t know what happened at River Drive and won’t know until we can see the road there,” Gleason said.
Building back
Scott County Emergency Management Director Scott Donovan said Friday the county is working to harness some of the federal aid needed for recovery efforts, saying he expects that to come down within a few days.
But as for the financial impact and recovery, Donovan says those questions are “a little preliminary.”
“Until the water recedes, it’s going to be really difficult to assess, especially in residential structures,” he said.
During a tour of the disaster area at Pershing and Avenue and 2nd Street, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state would continue to provide assistance, noting a presidential disaster declaration issued in March for flooding in western Iowa could be extended for Scott County. That process would come once damage assessments are completed by local, state and federal officials.
Speaking to reporters, the governor commended the “herculean effort” of local officials and emergency personnel who responded, and she pointed to Iowans as “resilient people.”
“I’ve seen it over and over as I’ve been on the western side of the state, as I dealt with tornadoes early on and the devastation from them and now the impact over here,” she said.
Meanwhile, Scott County’s Donovan says the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, has been given rough numbers based on inundation maps and assessed valuations of the structures there. He said that number does not provide an accurate assessment of the damage because it fits with a worst-case scenario. Asked Friday what the number is, he said he did not know the exact amount but it was in the tens of millions of dollars.
