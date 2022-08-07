 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hydrant flushing continues Thursday

042414tsr-hydrant-flushing

Ken Shumaker with the Waterloo Water Works department opens a hydrant at Calhoun and Milwaukee Streets as crews flush hydrants.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — On Thursday, water mains will be flushed in the area from West Ninth Street to Sheffield Avenue, between West Ridgeway Avenue and East Mitchell Avenue.

Water may be a brownish color during and after the flushing but the water is bacterially safe. Waterloo Water Works urges customers within the area and several blocks of it to not plan clothes washing on Thursday.

