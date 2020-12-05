Human Rights Day event to feature Waterloo native, renowned journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

“If their education is affirming, then they will be more likely to learn," Hannah-Jones said of Waterloo students. "This is just me trying to bring whatever resources I can to my own community."

Funchess said Hannah-Jones demonstrated her strength of courage and personality with the 1619 Project.

"It says something about courage and to some degree her journalistic integrity," Funchess said. "She highlights a public school education here."

Hannah-Jones won her first journalism award in high school. Then 17 years old, she realized stories in the West student newspaper were never about Black teens like her, bussed from the east side to get their education.

So she joined the newspaper, writing an award-winning column called, "From the African perspective."

Hannah-Jones keeps a connection to her hometown, still visiting family in Waterloo. She said the city is "not even close to satisfactory" in its efforts to advance racial equity and education.

"Waterloo is a very difficult place to be a Black person, and a particularly difficult place to be a Black child," Hannah-Jones said. "We should all be ashamed of the racial disparities in achievement and opportunities for Black kids in Waterloo."

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.