Human Rights Day event to feature Waterloo native, renowned journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones
Human Rights Day event to feature Waterloo native, renowned journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

WATERLOO — A few pages into a book her Waterloo West High School teacher suggested, Nikole Hannah-Jones came across the year 1619.

The book was Before the Mayflower by Lerone Bennett Jr. She asked for the extra reading after taking a Black studies course that showed her the contributions of Black Americans. Before that, she only saw history lessons that left out or degraded Black people.

The year 1619 stuck with her.

Hannah-Jones, now a journalist at The New York Times, conceived a project that would reframe the way people understand United States history. The project would recognize the significant role Black Americans played and continue to play in shaping the country. It's called the 1619 Project.

"It’s the most important work of my life," she said.

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Nikole Hannah-Jones

Hannah-Jones will talk with Waterloo leaders Thursday for International Human Rights Day. The event will be hosted on video platform Zoom at 6:30 p.m., according to the Facebook event. People who want to attend can register on Zoom. The one-hour conversation will include Waterloo's human rights commission director The Rev. Abraham Funchess, The Rev. Dave Kivett from Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church and Black Hawk County's NAACP President LaTanya Graves.

Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for the 1619 Project. Its publication marked the 400th anniversary of a ship's arrival in August 1619 that brought 20 enslaved Africans to Virginia. Rather than the Declaration of Independence signifying America's beginning in 1776, the project explains that 1619 is the country's true origin. The date brought slavery and anti-Black racism to America, affecting the country's attitudes and systems.

The Pulitzer Center helped distribute the 1619 Project to classrooms across the country.

Hannah-Jones was a MacArthur Fellow who has won a National Magazine Award, a Peabody Award and a George Polk Award. She helped found the Ida B. Wells Society For Investigative Reporting, an organization that works to gain and retain investigative journalists of color. The organization also educates newsrooms on the value of including diverse voices in coverage.

Funchess said Hannah-Jones is working to start a 1619 Freedom School in the Waterloo metro area. The school will provide literacy programming that is steeped in Black history, Hannah-Jones said. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa will manage the initiative's finances.

“If their education is affirming, then they will be more likely to learn," Hannah-Jones said of Waterloo students. "This is just me trying to bring whatever resources I can to my own community."

Funchess said Hannah-Jones demonstrated her strength of courage and personality with the 1619 Project.

"It says something about courage and to some degree her journalistic integrity," Funchess said. "She highlights a public school education here."

Hannah-Jones won her first journalism award in high school. Then 17 years old, she realized stories in the West student newspaper were never about Black teens like her, bussed from the east side to get their education.

So she joined the newspaper, writing an award-winning column called, "From the African perspective."

Hannah-Jones keeps a connection to her hometown, still visiting family in Waterloo. She said the city is "not even close to satisfactory" in its efforts to advance racial equity and education.

"Waterloo is a very difficult place to be a Black person, and a particularly difficult place to be a Black child," Hannah-Jones said. "We should all be ashamed of the racial disparities in achievement and opportunities for Black kids in Waterloo."

