Human rights commission petitions Waterloo police to fully abandon griffin in logo

WATERLOO — The city's human rights commission is petitioning the Waterloo Police Department to fully abandon the griffin in its existing logo, a symbol that they say resembles the KKK dragon.
The petition, available online and in person, had more than 300 signatures as of Friday afternoon. Commission executive director The Rev. Abraham L. Funchess, Jr., said he hopes commission members can garner at least 1,000 signatures for their petition. All commission members, including Waterloo City Council members Patrick Morrissey and Jonathan Grieder, were asked to sign it.
"This does not speak ill of the police chief, contrary to what some people are saying," Funchess said at the commission's Thursday meeting. "It does not speak even ill of law enforcement officers because it's not about them. The petition is about the police insignia. ... We're saying that it's high time to retire the logo."
The Waterloo City Council established a committee in August to choose a new design for the WPD logo. The current griffin logo, adopted in 1964, shows a stylized red griffin with a green eye on a gold background. Current and retired police officers defended the insignia, saying it represents vigilance.
The petition says the logo's resemblance to the KKK dragon "evokes feelings of fear and distrust of law enforcement" and works to reinforce this distrust, enhancing tensions among community."
The current rebranding committee, composed of 12 voting members, is in the process of accepting public submissions for new designs. As stated in the City Council resolution to form the committee, the members must first consider redesigns that include some form of a griffin. They can only consider other designs if there is no agreement on a design with a griffin.
The petition calls for total removal of the griffin from law enforcement uniforms, vehicles, weapons and other items. The people who sign it "resist any alteration of the Griffin and remain committed to organize until any trace of this Griffin is removed," the petition said.
Commission members criticized the city's formal announcement for accepting public design submissions. The Waterloo news release asks for "conformity to the shape of the current WPD insignia." The rebranding committee agreed that designs should remain the shape of the patch — not the logo itself — to save money on replacement costs.
Morrissey said the rebranding committee's inclusion of the word "vigilance" in its call for potential designs should be retracted. He and others criticized the word for resembling the word "vigilante," though some in law enforcement have pushed against this comparison.
