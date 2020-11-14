Human rights commission petitions Waterloo police to fully abandon griffin in logo

The petition says the logo's resemblance to the KKK dragon "evokes feelings of fear and distrust of law enforcement" and works to reinforce this distrust, enhancing tensions among community."

The current rebranding committee, composed of 12 voting members, is in the process of accepting public submissions for new designs. As stated in the City Council resolution to form the committee, the members must first consider redesigns that include some form of a griffin. They can only consider other designs if there is no agreement on a design with a griffin.

The petition calls for total removal of the griffin from law enforcement uniforms, vehicles, weapons and other items. The people who sign it "resist any alteration of the Griffin and remain committed to organize until any trace of this Griffin is removed," the petition said.