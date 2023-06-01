Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

» After sailing through the House on a bipartisan vote, the debt ceiling and budget cuts package now goes to the Senate. President Joe Biden negotiated the deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to avert a U.S. default crisis.

» It’s time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastline to get plans in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.

» There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran.

» Ukrainian officials say the latest pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday killed at least three people, including a 9-year-old child and her mother.

» Investigators say a train derailment a year ago in the German Alps that left five people dead was caused primarily by damaged concrete ties on the track.

» Canada will soon become the first country in the world where warning labels must appear on individual cigarettes.

» The NBA Finals start tonight, Monty Williams will coach the Detroit Pistons, Cincinnati Reds have won 5 in a row, the Nats savor a victory, and Purdue's Zach Edey pulls out of the NBA draft and will head back to college for his senior year.

» Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison.

» The debt ceiling and budget cuts package is heading toward a crucial House vote. President Joe Biden expressed optimism the deal he negotiated with Speaker Kevin McCarthy would pass Wednesday.

» President Joe Biden has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine that totals up to $300 million and includes additional munitions for drones and an array of other weapons.

» Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named John Scott to temporarily serve as the state’s attorney general.

» U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April a sign the American labor market remians surprisingly resilient as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher to combat inflation.

» Sweden, which has the lowest rate of smoking in the Europe Union is now close to declaring itself “smoke free” — defined as having fewer than 5% daily smokers in the population.

» A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby.

» A third man has been charged in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay.

» After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar.

» Scandinavian Airlines says travelers will soon be able to book flights on the carrier’s first commercial flights that are due to start five years from now in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark aboard electric-powered aircraft.

» China has warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence while calling for heightened national security measures.

