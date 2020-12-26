 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hospitalizations drop below 600 in Iowa
0 comments

Hospitalizations drop below 600 in Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Vaccine

In this undated photo released by Pfizer on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, a vial of the COVID-19 candidate vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is shown displayed at the headquarters in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine is awaiting approval to use against the coronavirus. (Pfizer via AP)

 HONS

DES MOINES — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 600 in Iowa on Saturday.

Low testing numbers over the holiday meant just 1,567 individuals tested for COVID-19 between Christmas Day and Saturday, producing 396 new positive results, according to state data. That's less than half the average test seen in the first six days of the week.

There were no new deaths reported in state data Saturday.

Around the state, there were 558 people hospitalized Saturday, two less than Christmas Day. There were 114 in an intensive care unit and 76 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 26

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News