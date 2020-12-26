Hospitalizations drop below 600 in Iowa

DES MOINES — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell below 600 in Iowa on Saturday.

Low testing numbers over the holiday meant just 1,567 individuals tested for COVID-19 between Christmas Day and Saturday, producing 396 new positive results, according to state data. That's less than half the average test seen in the first six days of the week.

There were no new deaths reported in state data Saturday.

Around the state, there were 558 people hospitalized Saturday, two less than Christmas Day. There were 114 in an intensive care unit and 76 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0