Hope Martin Park in Waterloo to receive new shelter, other improvements

WATERLOO — The city plans to replace the demolished shelter at Hope Martin Park and make other improvements, including spreading topsoil, mulching and fertilizing the area.

The park, located on Fletcher Avenue and Highway US-63, received three bidders for its project. Clarksville company Lodge Construction provided the lowest bid at about $131,000. Other bidders include Waterloo company Cardinal Construction with a $139,000 proposal, and Woodruff Construction with a $163,683 offer.

The shelter construction alone will cost each company more than $100,000, according to bid documents.

The Waterloo City Council unanimously approved the project plans and submitted the bids for review at last Monday’s meeting. The city did not yet announce which company it plans to choose for the project.

Jamie Knutson, city engineer, said other work to the park includes new concrete, which will include a connection between the shelter and restrooms.

Paul Huting, leisure services director, said the shelter will be built high enough to avoid flooding issues from the nearby Cedar River. He added that the new shelter will be similar to the one at Sherwood Park Recreation Area, located on Greenhill Road and Greenwood Avenue.

“We’ve been planning on replacing the shelter for about six years now,” Huting said at last Monday’s meeting.

