WATERLOO -- The 2020 Cedar Valley Honor Flight Variety Show is being canceled due to the uncertainties about the coronavirus.

Officials said current tickets are valid for the ninth annual show to be held in 2021. It had been rescheduled from April to June, but now is canceled.