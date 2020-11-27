Holiday shopping: Adapting is surviving during pandemic

These efforts have been part of an effort that drove an uptick in sales for the jewelers, especially engagement rings, since mid-August.

Schreiber believes this will continue through the holiday season, especially because of the safety and ease of online shopping.

“People can’t travel as much this year, so we have those who will instead buy a special piece of jewelry,” he says. “Or they’ll browse online and then make an appointment to look in person before finalizing the purchase. That’s a benefit of being able to start the shopping experience online and complete it locally.”

This aligns with research from National Retail Federation, a global trade association that serves traditional and online businesses of all types. The ability to meet consumer needs and adapt to popular delivery channels is most important. This includes being prepared to blend customers’ physical and digital experiences and offer flexibility around payments, logistics and more.

Tavis Hall agrees. As executive director of Experience Waterloo, where and from whom a consumer buys a gift can be as important as the item itself.