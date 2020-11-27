Holiday shopping: Adapting is surviving during pandemic

WATERLOO – In 42 years at Roth Jewelers, Kevin Schreiber hasn’t navigated anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I go back to the farm crisis; that was awful. But this is the strangest crisis I’ve been part of – and the scariest,” says Schreiber, general manager. “We need to make sure our local small businesses survive this; they’re part of what makes this community unique. If we lose many more, we lose the taste of the Cedar Valley.”
Roth Jewelers has adapted to endure difficult times in its nearly 90-year history, he notes. The business was founded in 1931 during the Great Depression and has survived wars, civil unrest and other crises.
To do so, the store has innovated and adopted new technology. Schreiber also believes an emphasis on quality customer service has been at the heart of the business.
“It’s consistency,” he explains. “There are some businesses – especially those in other states – that had to close their doors, or they put a sign on the door that said they were off to someplace warmer until this pandemic has passed.”
Instead, Roth Jewelers increased social media and other remote-contact points.
“When the governor closed us down in March, we had someone here every day to answer the phone,” says Schreiber. “We just did what we could to make sure customers knew we were still here, still working.”
This included implementing curbside service, delivering items through contactless methods and a general emphasis of customer care, he adds.
“Our customers are extremely loyal and extremely kind, and they’re been very understanding through all of this,” says Schreiber.
In past years, most consumers tended to split their holiday shopping evenly between eCommerce and traditional bricks and mortar retailers, according to Entrepreneur. A higher number of millennials and younger shoppers, however, shopped online.
Retail analysts predict the COVID-19 pandemic will likely force most consumers to increase their online shopping. This will include shipped purchases as well as those that sort online and result in a curbside or contactless pickup.
Another change, notes CoreSight Research, is that “Christmas Creep” started even earlier in 2020. Forbes magazine reports 3 out of 10 consumers say they started holiday shopping earlier this year. Amazon and other online heavyweights also effectively shifted Black Friday from the day after Thanksgiving to mid-October.
This may actually give small local businesses a unique advantage, says Schreiber.
Roth Jewelers began cultivating its social media and eCommerce presence years ago. This was expanded to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These efforts have been part of an effort that drove an uptick in sales for the jewelers, especially engagement rings, since mid-August.
Schreiber believes this will continue through the holiday season, especially because of the safety and ease of online shopping.
“People can’t travel as much this year, so we have those who will instead buy a special piece of jewelry,” he says. “Or they’ll browse online and then make an appointment to look in person before finalizing the purchase. That’s a benefit of being able to start the shopping experience online and complete it locally.”
This aligns with research from National Retail Federation, a global trade association that serves traditional and online businesses of all types. The ability to meet consumer needs and adapt to popular delivery channels is most important. This includes being prepared to blend customers’ physical and digital experiences and offer flexibility around payments, logistics and more.
Tavis Hall agrees. As executive director of Experience Waterloo, where and from whom a consumer buys a gift can be as important as the item itself.
“I met my wife downtown, and we had our first date at a local eatery; that means something. … That’s part of the story when you tell someone, ‘I bought this in Waterloo,” says Hall. “Nobody is super excited about buying an engagement ring on a website. But it’s definitely a huge deal when a father and son have both bought an engagement ring from Kevin Schreiber. I bet that has happened a lot during all the years he’s been there.”
After a year of extraordinary anxiety and uncertainty and the possibility of more to come, the act of celebrating community through shopping locally for gifts is significant, Hall adds.
“In these difficult times, people are more aware that objects have become too disposable,” he explains. “After the year we’ve had, I believe the gifts we give each other will include some level of interest in our greater story.”
To that end, many local retailers have worked hard to overcome the limitations imposed by the pandemic, says Hall, filling in with technology when necessary.
Online presence
At Barn Happy, Kris Boettger strives to connect the experience of her rural, farm-style boutique to her online presence.
Nestled in a century-old dairy barn that Boettger and her husband, Tim, converted into a homey shop, Barn Happy offers the largest outlet for Iowa-made products. A big part of her business is seeing, touching, tasting and smelling the hundreds of options.
This makes Barn Happy a tourist attraction, with frequent spring, summer and fall bus trips and locals who enjoy showing off the unique business to guests.
The pandemic brought foot traffic to a halt for several months, and all bus groups canceled for the 2020 season.
Barn Happy was able to maintain its following with its online presence and eCommerce. Boettger had started building an online and phone order business in previous years, which positioned her to deal with the challenges brought by COVID-19.
“We have been able to serve customers that don’t want to or can’t come here through our online business,” she explains.
Customers can order custom gift baskets, with shipping or pickup service. All options are themed, “Give the Gift of Iowa.”
“They can say, ‘I want to spend $50 or $100’ or whatever amount they choose, and we’ll create a gift basket with some of our top sellers,” she says. “Or, they can specify exactly which products they want to include, because they want to share their favorites with family, friends or business clients.”
In response to the COVID-created uptick in online sales, Barn Happy created a pre-selected “customer favorites” option for $55 (in a basket, or boxed and shipped). In-store and pickup customers can select the favorites gift bag for $40.
“For three or four years, my daughter, Adrienne, had talked about expanding our online gift basket sales,” Boettger explains. “If there’s a silver lining in any of this, it’s that the pandemic has given us a chance to focus on that.”
It has been a passion project, says Adrienne Boettger. The timing wasn’t right before, when she was still a busy Wartburg College student.
“I’m teaching math at Waterloo Christian School, and now I have more time to work on the online business and build that up,” Adrienne explains.
She and her dad have converted another outbuilding on the family’s property for the online business. There, she will streamline the process of preparing packages, separating it from the Barn Happy retail sales floor.
