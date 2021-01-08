Holiday light show in La Porte City could get added funding for improvements

The light show, an initiative to replace revenue loss from other events, cost residents $10 per car. Hendrickson said the event made more than $57,000 in revenue for the conservation department, with 5,765 cars coming through.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz previously applauded the light show at Board of Supervisors meetings. He said the budget proposal "makes sense" to him.

"I think it's neat. It's a great showcase for Black Hawk County," supervisor Tom Little said. "I'd like to see everybody have the opportunity to see it and kind of broadcast our county."

Hendrickson said businesses that helped with the light show will similarly work to improve it.

"They're going to be just like us," Hendrickson said. "They're going to have time now to plan and so, we're going to have a pretty different and enhanced light show just with what those companies are doing."

The department's increased revenue from last fiscal year will nearly zero-out the cost of funding the light show, Hendrickson said. He said COVID-19 generated revenue in other areas of conservation, including the the use of cabins, lodges, camping and trails by residents.