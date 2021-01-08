Holiday light show in La Porte City could get added funding for improvements

WATERLOO — A $12,000 increase in next fiscal year's budget could enhance the Hickory Hills Holiday Light Show, a drive-through light display in La Porte City.
County conservation director Mike Hendrickson proposed the added funds at a Board of Supervisors budget work session Thursday. The money was endorsed by all five county supervisors, who commended Hendrickson's department for its efforts. The funds will seek official approval after a final hearing in February.
The $12,000 would add to another $3,000 that was budgeted for the light show, totaling $15,000. Hendrickson said $3,000 is the usual amount needed to fund other fundraising events by the conservation department, like its haunted house near Halloween.
Extra funding for the light show should allow the conservation department to extend its electricity access and buy new displays.
"We think it'll improve it a lot based on this: We are doing a lot, and we're going to do a lot of things on our own," Hendrickson said. "We built a lot of things in a really big hurry back in October and November, so we're going to spend this year — as we move on — building things, manufacturing things and fabricating things ourselves."
The light show, an initiative to replace revenue loss from other events, cost residents $10 per car. Hendrickson said the event made more than $57,000 in revenue for the conservation department, with 5,765 cars coming through.
County supervisor Chris Schwartz previously applauded the light show at Board of Supervisors meetings. He said the budget proposal "makes sense" to him.
"I think it's neat. It's a great showcase for Black Hawk County," supervisor Tom Little said. "I'd like to see everybody have the opportunity to see it and kind of broadcast our county."
Hendrickson said businesses that helped with the light show will similarly work to improve it.
"They're going to be just like us," Hendrickson said. "They're going to have time now to plan and so, we're going to have a pretty different and enhanced light show just with what those companies are doing."
The department's increased revenue from last fiscal year will nearly zero-out the cost of funding the light show, Hendrickson said. He said COVID-19 generated revenue in other areas of conservation, including the the use of cabins, lodges, camping and trails by residents.
"People started using those facilities ... that have never used them before because of the situation that COVID put out there," Hendrickson said. "We are in magnificent shape revenue-wise."
The Board of Supervisors started reviewing budget proposals Tuesday, and will continue to do so throughout January. Officials plan to hold a final budget hearing Feb. 16.
