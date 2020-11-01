Here's how to vote on Election Day in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO — Though a record number of residents have voted by mail, Black Hawk County will have 43 polling locations for people to vote in person for the Nov. 3 general election.
Social distancing, provided masks, hand sanitizer and plexiglass will be part of the process to keep voters safe from COVID-19, election officials said. Voters will be casting their ballots for U.S. president and vice president, U.S. House representative, U.S. senator, state House and Senate candidates, along with county and judge candidates.
Before heading to the polls, voters should make sure they are registered to vote in Iowa. This information is available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website with first name, last name and ZIP code.
People who are not registered to vote, and missed the Oct. 24 preregistration deadline, can register to vote on Election Day at their polling places. You can locate your polling place on the Black Hawk County website or the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. The county also sent letters to registered voters with their polling places, some of which changed due to COVID-19.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Nov. 3 for registered voters to cast their ballots.
To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, Iowa resident and at least 18 years old. People cannot vote who claimed the right to vote in another place, were deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent to vote or have felony convictions without restored voting rights.
Most people with felony convictions who completed their sentences by Aug. 5, 2020, are eligible to vote. The only exception is for people convicted of homicide, who must request restoration of voting rights from Gov. Kim Reynolds. People with questions about whether their sentence is completed can contact the Iowa Department of Corrections at (515) 725‐5701.
Residents who want to register to vote at the polls must bring proof of identity and residence. A valid Iowa driver’s license with a current address will satisfy both requirements. Otherwise, residents can prove their identity with a U.S. passport, out-of-state driver’s license, student ID, military ID or other items outlined by the secretary of state. Residence can be proven with lease agreements, utility bills, bank statements, paychecks and government documents.
Support Local Journalism
People who do not have documents to prove their identity and residence can have a registered voter from their precinct attest for them. Both must sign an oath of truth, and false registrations can result in felony convictions.
All voters will be asked to show identification at the polls before casting their ballots.
People who requested absentee or mail-in ballots must return them to the county at the courthouse counter or drop box by 9 p.m. on Election Day, or send them in the mail postmarked by Nov. 2. Postmarked ballots must be received by the county by noon Nov. 9 to be counted.
The drop box is a secure ballot collection site that sits near the entrance of the courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., facing Lafayette Street.
Residents can see sample ballots with candidates on the county website by searching via precinct or address.
Voters with disabilities can receive assistance casting their ballots. Polling places have voter assist terminals that have touch screens, audio capabilities and other features that can mark ballots according to voter selections. Voters can choose someone other than their employer or union to help them vote, including precinct officials. One precinct official from each political party can assist voters. Voters can also vote curbside, requesting that precinct officials provide ballots and election materials in their cars.
In Iowa, voters can wear campaign clothing or buttons when voting, but cannot campaign or electioneer at polling places. Loitering at polling places while wearing political items is electioneering, so people wearing these items must leave the the polls when done voting. Election officials cannot wear political items at polling places.
People with questions about the voting process can reach staff at the Black Hawk County Election Office by calling 833-3007 or emailing election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!