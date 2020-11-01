Here's how to vote on Election Day in Black Hawk County

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Nov. 3 for registered voters to cast their ballots.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen, Iowa resident and at least 18 years old. People cannot vote who claimed the right to vote in another place, were deemed by a court to be mentally incompetent to vote or have felony convictions without restored voting rights.

Most people with felony convictions who completed their sentences by Aug. 5, 2020, are eligible to vote. The only exception is for people convicted of homicide, who must request restoration of voting rights from Gov. Kim Reynolds. People with questions about whether their sentence is completed can contact the Iowa Department of Corrections at (515) 725‐5701.

Residents who want to register to vote at the polls must bring proof of identity and residence. A valid Iowa driver’s license with a current address will satisfy both requirements. Otherwise, residents can prove their identity with a U.S. passport, out-of-state driver’s license, student ID, military ID or other items outlined by the secretary of state. Residence can be proven with lease agreements, utility bills, bank statements, paychecks and government documents.

