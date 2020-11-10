Health Department asks elected officials to step up during COVID-19

The county has around-the-clock contact tracers who reach out to residents who got tested for COVID-19. Their goal is to share information about the virus, preventive measures and symptoms to look for.

But more people are needed to spread the message, Egbuonye said. She said she plans to provide talking points to elected officials to talk about COVID-19 with constituents.

“Really, the health department is struggling getting through to people," Egbuonye said.

The Rev. Mary Robinson, local pastor and chair of the county health board, asked the county supervisors to question whether they are doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

In September, the board's decision not to pass the resolution came after words of support for the mandate from University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, health department officials, health board members, local professors, pastors and other community members.

