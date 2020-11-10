Health Department asks elected officials to step up during COVID-19

WATERLOO — As the county sees its highest COVID-19 positivity rate, the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors did not reconsider passing a countywide mask mandate Tuesday, even after again hearing concerns from local health department officials.
A proposed resolution for a countywide mask mandate failed before the Board of Supervisors in September, with only one of five supervisors supporting the guidelines. The mandate would have required face masks in public when 6-feet distancing cannot happen, including in schools, stores, public buildings and when using transportation services.
Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, Black Hawk County health department director, shared challenges Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors. She said there is COVID-19 spread across all sectors of the community, and she asked elected officials to help spread the word about preventative measures. This includes wearing masks, frequently washing hands and distancing from others.
"There’s COVID fatigue, and people have laxed in terms of not just wearing the mask, but also socially distance," Egbuonye said. "We continue to try to do our best to get through disease investigation and contact tracing, but sometimes we call and we text and we don’t get through to people."
The county has around-the-clock contact tracers who reach out to residents who got tested for COVID-19. Their goal is to share information about the virus, preventive measures and symptoms to look for.
But more people are needed to spread the message, Egbuonye said. She said she plans to provide talking points to elected officials to talk about COVID-19 with constituents.
“Really, the health department is struggling getting through to people," Egbuonye said.
The Rev. Mary Robinson, local pastor and chair of the county health board, asked the county supervisors to question whether they are doing everything they can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.
In September, the board's decision not to pass the resolution came after words of support for the mandate from University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook, health department officials, health board members, local professors, pastors and other community members.
"It’s not about whether somebody likes you; it’s not about whether it’s going to be popular; it’s about what’s right," Robinson said. "The numbers are out there. There’s no way we can say we don’t know."
County supervisor Tom Little referenced Linn County, stating that officials enacted a mask mandate three months ago and it didn't substantially affect COVID-19 numbers. But Linn County did not approve a mask mandate, said Ben Rogers, chairperson for the Linn County Board of Supervisors.
Little said Linn County has similar case numbers to Black Hawk County. Linn has 9,510 total COVID-19 cases, while Black Hawk has 7,902 total COVID-19 cases from PCR lab testing. But Black Hawk County's 14-day positivity rate of 25% is higher than Linn County's current 13%.
"I think the Board of Supervisors has been very well educated and handled this very well," Little said. "I feel confident that the board is doing what they’re supposed to do."
Chris Schwartz, the only supervisor to approve the initial mask mandate, said Tuesday he would be open to another mask resolution if other supervisors would approve it. Resolutions need support from a majority of the five supervisors for approval.
Schwartz called mask mandates a "powerful educational tool" that is not meant to punish people. He encouraged fellow supervisors to use their social media accounts to spread messages about COVID-19 prevention.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart encouraged the Board of Supervisors on Monday to again consider passing a countywide mask mandate. His request came after he tested positive for COVID-19.
"We are breaking records," Robinson said. "These are not statistics; these are people."
