Harmony House in Waterloo joins other care facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — Residents and workers at assisted living facility Harmony House in Waterloo joined others in getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The facility, at 2950 W. Shaulis Road, specializes in long-term care for people with brain injuries, ventilator dependency and intellectual disabilities. It is owned by ABCM Corporation, a company that has 30 other long-term care and rehabilitation centers in Iowa. Workers receive incentive bonuses for getting the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ABCM CEO Richard Allbee announced in a Wednesday news release.
The company did not disclose how many vaccines were given to workers or residents. Black Hawk County had 4,350 total primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.
The release said the vaccines, from Pfizer, were given by CVS Pharmacy workers. The vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart.
"We are happy to be starting 2021 as part of the solution to eradicate COVID-19," Lisa Elwick, Harmony House administrator, said in the news release. “We are also excited to return to a less restrictive environment for our residents and their families in the future and know the vaccine is the first step to do so."
ABCM Corporation said several of its facilities received the COVID-19 vaccine. The company said it encourages everyone to get vaccinated.
"The only way to bring this horrible pandemic under some measure of control — and to someday resume the life and work practices that we so took for granted before 2020 — is to have enough people get vaccinated that the virus will burn itself out," Allbee said in the release.
Waterloo retirement community Friendship Village first gave Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to its residents and workers Thursday. Pillar of Cedar Valley, another Waterloo care facility, said it provided the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to staff and residents Dec. 29.
