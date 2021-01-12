Harmony House in Waterloo joins other care facilities to get COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — Residents and workers at assisted living facility Harmony House in Waterloo joined others in getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

The facility, at 2950 W. Shaulis Road, specializes in long-term care for people with brain injuries, ventilator dependency and intellectual disabilities. It is owned by ABCM Corporation, a company that has 30 other long-term care and rehabilitation centers in Iowa. Workers receive incentive bonuses for getting the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, ABCM CEO Richard Allbee announced in a Wednesday news release.

The company did not disclose how many vaccines were given to workers or residents. Black Hawk County had 4,350 total primary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday.

The release said the vaccines, from Pfizer, were given by CVS Pharmacy workers. The vaccines require two doses a few weeks apart.