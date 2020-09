× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Gunshots were allegedly fired near Franklin and E. 11th streets in Waterloo shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

An offender was not arrested at the scene, the report said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened at an intersection that includes a Kwik Star gas station, Advance Auto Parts store and restaurant La Michoacana.

The case is no longer active, the incident report said.

