Guard at Black Hawk County DHS office faces threats, supervisor says
Guard at Black Hawk County DHS office faces threats, supervisor says

WATERLOO — A security guard is facing threats from some residents outside the Black Hawk County's Department of Human Services office, said county supervisor Craig White at Tuesday's board meeting.

The office, at 1407 Independence Ave., shares a building with the county health department. DHS is a state-run service that provides welfare, income, and health care assistance to residents. Rory Geving, superintendent of maintenance, said Tuesday that members of the general public are directed by the security guard to call a phone number on a sign for assistance. Most DHS employees are working from home, county officials said.

"In today's world, everybody's about at the end of their road. They're tired, they're upset, and you're pissing them off just a little bit more by doing that," White said of the sign.

White said he checks on the guard every day to make sure she is safe. He asked the Board of Supervisors to consider adding a sheriff's deputy to the building. Supervisor Linda Laylin asked if they could get more information to discuss the issue at next week's meeting.

Craig White

Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White

"Let's wait until she gets shot or something happens to her," White said sarcastically, frustrated at Laylin's suggestion to wait for a decision.

The guard has had people waiting outside the building until after she gets off work, White said. Geving said the guard's job has transformed to include enforcing the city's mask mandate.

County supervisor Chris Schwartz asked whether the county can put a large sign outside the DHS office advising people to call the number.

"Some people might still be upset, come in and try to ask someone questions, but it might keep some of the folks from coming in if they see that right away," Schwartz said.

County supervisor Tom Little asked if members of DHS can come to next week's board meeting to address the concerns.

