Grow Cedar Valley CEO becomes Iowa Chamber Alliance chairperson

DES MOINES — Economic growth coalition Iowa Chamber Alliance saw an executive committee member move up to board of directors chairperson Monday, according to a news release.

Cary Darrah, CEO and president of Grow Cedar Valley, was first appointed to the executive committee in 2019. She served as vice chair before becoming board of directors chair. She said she plans to lead the Iowa Chamber Alliance to work with the state Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds to continue economic recovery efforts.

“We are seeing economic development expansion and attraction opportunities across the state and we want to ensure there continue to be policies in place that make Iowa an attractive place to do business,” Darrah said in a news release.

Other executive committee members include Doug Neumann from the Cedar Rapids Economic Development Alliance, Jay Byers from the Greater Des Moines Partnership, Chad Schreck from the Mason City Economic Development Corporation and Drew Kamp from the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, according to the release.

The Iowa Chamber Alliance works with 16 other economic development agencies throughout the state, the release said.

