Grocery store in Walnut Neighborhood to start construction after years of anticipation

Noel Anderson said he understands frustrations with delays in the project.

“I mean, obviously any time something is announced, we all want to see it tomorrow,” Noel Anderson said. “Hopefully we’ll see some activity soon. It’s hard to be patient. It’s kind of like Christmas Eve — you know all the presents are there and you’re walking by them all the time and you want to open them.”

Walnut Neighborhood resident Judy Marshall said she is looking forward to an accessible food option that goes beyond Kwik Star gas stations.

“I’ve been holding my breath for it and praying about it,” Marshall said.

The store is expected to bring 60-70 jobs to the Walnut Neighborhood, located on the east side of the Cedar River. Rodney Anderson said he plans to offer some jobs to people convicted of felonies who complete a six-week training program.

“When you’re talking about doing developments in predominantly Black areas of town, there’s always a push against that being that some people don’t think that it’s profitable,” Rodney Anderson said. “But we know that it’s not only profitable, but it’s a need.”