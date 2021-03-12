Glass crystal ball causes fire in Wisconsin home

TOWN OF DELTON, Wis. — A town of Delton home sustained substantial damage after a glass crystal ball located in direct sunlight sparked a fire in the home’s living room, authorities said.

The owner of the home on Fox Hill Road in the Sauk County town of Delton discovered the fire after arriving home shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, the Delton Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the area of the living room.

There were no injuries, although the main level of the home sustained substantial heat damage, estimated at $250,000, the fire department said.

An investigation later determined the fire started on a couch in the living room, ignited by sunlight passing through the crystal ball.

The ornament had been located on a table near the couch and in direct sunlight. When sunshine came through a large set of windows and through the glass ball, it acted like a magnifying glass, concentrating the energy from the sun that would normally be spread over a wide area into a much smaller point.

The fire department urged homeowners to keep items such as crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments and even bottles away from direct sunlight and particularly away from anything flammable.

