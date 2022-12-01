 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls with Goals grant recipients announced

  • 0
boys and girls club logo.JPG

CEDAR RAPIDS - Women Lead Change is proud to announce the 2022 recipients of the Girls with Goals Fund, a non-profit grant opportunity designed to assist organizations statewide that empower girls. Grant recipients and awarded projects in the area are:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley- SMART Girls

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Marlo Thomas, founder of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, joins Good Day Seattle to talk about how 90% of donations to their non-profit organization comes from the American public.

Awards were determined by a selection committee consisting of Women Lead Change partners and community volunteers. These recipients all boast missions that ensure that girls (K-8) have an opportunity to gain critical skills that will support their growth as women leaders.

The Fund is distributed through the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. Tax-deductible contributions can be made online.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia shirks nuclear meeting with U.S.; announces expanded nuclear arms program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News