Garbage pickup in Waterloo to change for Thanksgiving

WATERLOO — Some garbage pickup times in Waterloo will change for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release.
City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following day, Nov. 27. People who have Thursday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday. People who have Friday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
Residents with questions can call the sanitation department at 319-291-4455.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!