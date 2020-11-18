 Skip to main content
Garbage pickup in Waterloo to change for Thanksgiving
Garbage pickup in Waterloo to change for Thanksgiving

WATERLOO — Some garbage pickup times in Waterloo will change for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release.

City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and the following day, Nov. 27. People who have Thursday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Tuesday. People who have Friday pickup should put their containers by the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents with questions can call the sanitation department at 319-291-4455.

