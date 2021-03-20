Future of Waterloo Dunsmore House uncertain as city seeks private funders

“I just think at some point, you acknowledge that it’s a historic building, you photograph it as much as you can, you memorialize it as much as you can ... and then you take that house down,” Klein said.

She said renovating the building for commercial use for offices would not be “suitable” for the location, and she worried the city would end up handing it off to another entity and “eat the loss.”

Morrissey said he “can’t fathom that concept of people disregarding their history so much when they got it right there in front of them for them to preserve” and urged officials to “take care of” the structure.

Councilman Dave Boesen said the city should not consider the Airbnb rental option. He opposed any city investment in the Dunsmore House until officials agree on its future use.

Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he would prefer to use the site as a museum.