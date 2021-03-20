Future of Waterloo Dunsmore House uncertain as city seeks private funders

WATERLOO — City officials are searching for a private donor to help fund renovations to the historic Dunsmore House.
Future use of the site was discussed Monday at a Waterloo City Council work session. The city is yet to use $76,500 of its own previously earmarked funds for repairs to the house. The property, 902 Logan Ave., is believed to be Waterloo’s oldest limestone residence. The two-story house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
The house was built by English immigrant stonemason Thomas Chadwick in 1866. He used limestone from a quarry near the current spot of UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital. It is named after an employee of the Illinois Central Railroad who bought the property in 1873.
Mixed proposals for the site from City Council members led Mayor Quentin Hart to suggest seeking a public-private partnership for renovations. He said the city could look for “an eligible suitor that could also have some skin in the game for our taxpayers, but get this project moving forward.”
“And if we don’t have anyone that can possibly do that, or would be willing to do that, I don’t know if it makes sense to put money into some parts of it if we’re not going to have a taker for it,” Hart said.
He said possible fundraising or grant dollars found by museums or the Historic Preservation Commission could help fund the project, too. Hart said it would be best for Waterloo to “share some of the burden” on costs.
The city previously hired Align Architecture & Planning for $3,500 to complete a cost estimate on fixes and suggest restoration options.
Mardy Holst, Align architect, said it would take more than $200,000 to fix the structure in a historically sensitive way. That includes maintaining some of the same materials used in the existing house, like the limestone. He said the price could increase if unexpected repairs come up.
He said the Dunsmore House could be used as a single-family home, professional services office, expanded to be used as a museum or marketed as a short-term rental property for visitors on rental company Airbnb‘s website.
Councilman Pat Morrissey said the city could complete work in phases on the Dunsmore House, starting with the most-needed exterior renovations.
“This is our property — we need to take care of it,” Morrissey said.
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she used to live near the Dunsmore House. She said the house was in “horrifying condition” then and has not improved since. She worried that renovations would price the property too high for the surrounding neighborhood.
“I just think at some point, you acknowledge that it’s a historic building, you photograph it as much as you can, you memorialize it as much as you can ... and then you take that house down,” Klein said.
She said renovating the building for commercial use for offices would not be “suitable” for the location, and she worried the city would end up handing it off to another entity and “eat the loss.”
Morrissey said he “can’t fathom that concept of people disregarding their history so much when they got it right there in front of them for them to preserve” and urged officials to “take care of” the structure.
Councilman Dave Boesen said the city should not consider the Airbnb rental option. He opposed any city investment in the Dunsmore House until officials agree on its future use.
Councilman Jonathan Grieder said he would prefer to use the site as a museum.
Billie Bailey, executive director of the Grout Museum District, said the organization does not currently have the resources to transform the Dunsmore House into a museum. She said the space is small and presents accessibility challenges. The house is also distant from other Grout facilities, Bailey said, which could cause too much back-and-forth travel.
Councilman Jerome Amos Jr. said he does not believe taxpayers want to invest in the Dunsmore House. He fears the city would not be able to recoup the cost of repairing the structure.
The council agreed with Hart’s suggestion to seek private funders. There is not currently a date set for future deliberations on the Dunsmore House.