Funds for health department during COVID-19 get pushback from Black Hawk County supervisors

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Health Department — in the midst of battling a pandemic — is getting pushback for seeking a budget increase.
The health department requested $170,920 in additional funding compared with last fiscal year, a 5.24% increase. The proposal quickly got criticized by Supervisors Tom Little, Dan Trelka and Craig White, who said they could not support the increase. The funding would cover computer equipment, six vacant positions, translation services, promotional campaigns and other efforts.
Contact tracers, disease investigators, an epidemiologist and other staff work to understand how COVID-19 spreads among residents. The department conducts surveys, shares educational materials in various languages, oversees COVID-19 vaccine distribution and strategizes about ways to prevent virus outbreaks.
“As a health department, I am saying that I am presenting the leanest budget ever,” Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said. “And we are in the midst of a pandemic. ... How lean can we get to a point where our infrastructure is not helpless to lead this pandemic?”
Little classified the request as a “pretty substantial increase.” He noted the department exceeded its budget for operating expenses in the 2020 fiscal year. Little said the department used funds for items not specified in original budget discussions — like spending planned salary money for a car. He said he felt it was “deceiving.”
Egbuonye said she got approval from the Board of Health for spending that did not fall within the budget’s original outlines. She informed supervisors, she said. Little said he reserves the authority to deny funding if he does not approve of the department’s spending.
“I was disappointed that the health department did not follow the finance director’s instructions on turning in a zero budget,” Little said. “Most of all the other departments did follow the rules.”
Little suggested cutting an open position for an epidemiologist, a person who studies how diseases spread and works to prevent infections. Supervisor Chris Schwartz questioned whether Little knew what an epidemiologist does. Little simply said he made his request.
“I’ll take that as a no,” Schwartz said.
Egbuonye called an additional epidemiologist “critical” during the pandemic. The Rev. Mary Robinson, chair of the county health board, said suggesting removal of an epidemiologist shows a lack of understanding. She said it is “not the time you want to be short an epidemiologist.”
Robinson disputed claims by Little and Trelka that the health department could be compared with other departments dealing with effects of COVID-19.
“You keep talking about other departments are struggling, too. But this happens to be the health department, and that relates more to the pandemic than any — probably — of your other departments,” Robinson said. “We did not ask to be in this position. We are in this position … and we have to deal with it, but we have to deal with it in a better way than what I’ve seen this morning.”
Supervisor Craig White said “throwing money” at COVID-19 is not going to help combat the virus. He said he did not feel adequately informed about previous spending.
“It’s a crying shame that anybody’s getting sick,” White said. “We’re not going to get any help from up above, so we’re not going to solve anything.”
Schwartz said that lack of COVID-19 assistance from federal or state authorities should not prevent local action.
“This is where the rubber meets the road,” Schwartz said. “We’re directly connected with what’s happening right here.”
Supervisor Linda Laylin said she wanted to review all departments’ budget proposals before deciding whether to make cuts to the health department’s request.
Several supervisors emphasized the board’s responsibility to prevent tax increases.
“I want the supervisors to really take into account the fact that we also get calls by the same taxpayers that do call you all,” Egbuonye said. “And my recommendation will be, ‘Talk to your county supervisors.’”
White said he feels responsible for people dying from COVID-19. He said that at “some place along the way, we didn’t do our job right.”
Egbuonye said she will not cut her budget proposals. It would fall on supervisors to make the decisions.
“It’s not going to fall on my hands,” Egbuonye said. “It really isn’t, with all due respect.”
Little said he was contacted by a new health department worker who said she sat at her desk for six weeks with no tasks. Little said other supervisors were also contacted by health department employees.
Egbuonye said it was “inappropriate” that the supervisors did not inform her about employee concerns.
“I’m really thrown back that staff has come to a Board of Supervisors member and the director hears about it the first time here at a public meeting,” Robinson said.
Supervisors will meet with the Board of Health at 2 p.m. Wednesday before making any decisions about the department’s budget.
“We need to be very careful — board — what we’re doing,” Robinson said. “We’re not talking ordinary times. We’re talking very difficult times.”