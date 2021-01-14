Funds for health department during COVID-19 get pushback from Black Hawk County supervisors

Robinson disputed claims by Little and Trelka that the health department could be compared with other departments dealing with effects of COVID-19.

“You keep talking about other departments are struggling, too. But this happens to be the health department, and that relates more to the pandemic than any — probably — of your other departments,” Robinson said. “We did not ask to be in this position. We are in this position … and we have to deal with it, but we have to deal with it in a better way than what I’ve seen this morning.”

Supervisor Craig White said “throwing money” at COVID-19 is not going to help combat the virus. He said he did not feel adequately informed about previous spending.

“It’s a crying shame that anybody’s getting sick,” White said. “We’re not going to get any help from up above, so we’re not going to solve anything.”

Schwartz said that lack of COVID-19 assistance from federal or state authorities should not prevent local action.

“This is where the rubber meets the road,” Schwartz said. “We’re directly connected with what’s happening right here.”